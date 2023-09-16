Five Point Holdings appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Five Point Holdings LLC, an owner and developer of large mixed-use planned communities in coastal California, said on Friday that it had appointed Kim Tobler as its next Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Vice President with immediate effect.

Kim Tobler has more than 35 years of experience in tax, financial reporting and corporate finance, mostly in the real estate industry.

Tobler has served as Five Point Holdings’ Vice President – Treasury and Tax since 2016.

“Kim has extensive experience in real estate finance, particularly with respect to master planned community developers. He has been a valued member of the senior management team at Five Point for many years and has also worked closely with our Audit Committee and Board of Directors during that time,” Dan Hedigan, Chief Executive Officer of Five Point, said in a statement.

“Kim’s deep understanding of the Company’s business and his broad real estate and development experience will allow him to help lead the Company in executing on its business plan. Among other things, he will be focused on managing the Company’s debt structure and cash flows in order to drive shareholder value and position the Company for future growth,” the CEO added.

The company also said that Leo Kij, its Interim Chief Financial Officer, would be transitioning into the role of Vice President – Financial Reporting with immediate effect.