Dollar Strength Propels USD/CHF Toward Multi-Month Highs

Key Moments

USD/CHF extended its rebound from the 0.7900 area, advancing for a third straight session and approaching the 0.8100 zone.

A stronger US Dollar, supported by the Fed’s hawkish stance and uncertainty over US-Iran talks, underpinned gains in the pair.

Technical signals, including a hold above the 200-day SMA and a positive MACD, continued to favor further upside while 0.7907 held as key support.

USD/CHF Extends Recovery as Dollar Demand Rises

The USD/CHF pair continued to climb for a third consecutive session on Friday, building on this week’s sharp rebound from the 0.7900 region. The move attracted solid follow-through buying, pushing spot prices closer to the 0.8100 handle in early European trading. That level coincided with the highest reading since November 2025, as the advance was driven by broad-based US Dollar (USD) strength.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the USD against a basket of major peers, surged to its strongest level since May 2025. The move was linked to the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish tilt and rising uncertainty surrounding the next round of US-Iran negotiations. In this context, US Vice President JD Vance’s decision to cancel a planned visit to Switzerland for talks with Iran, along with Israeli air strikes in Lebanon that threaten to derail the US-Iran deal, supported safe-haven demand for the Greenback and, in turn, underpinned USD/CHF.

Technical Structure Supports Ongoing Bullish Bias

From a technical standpoint, the pair’s rebound from the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) earlier in the week, followed by a sustained break above the 0.8000 psychological barrier and the prior year-to-date high set in January, acted as important bullish triggers. These developments reinforced the constructive outlook for USD/CHF.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator remained in positive territory with a positive spread over its signal line, signaling persistent upside momentum and arguing for scope for additional near-term gains. At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (14) advanced into the high-60s, pointing to strong bullish impetus while edging closer to overbought conditions.

In this environment, market attention stayed focused on whether buyers could maintain control and hold the pair decisively above recent breakout levels. The 0.7907 area, defined by the 200-day SMA, now served as a critical support zone on any deeper pullback and was viewed as a key structural threshold.

Key Levels to Watch

A daily close drifting back toward the 200-day SMA would suggest that upside momentum is fading and could open the door to a broader consolidation phase. Conversely, sustained trading above 0.8000 kept the door open for additional upside potential, provided momentum gauges did not experience a sharp reversal from overbought territory.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

USD Performance Against Major Currencies This Week

The table below summarizes the percentage moves of the US Dollar against major currencies this week, showing that the USD was strongest versus the New Zealand Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD – 0.98% 1.36% 0.71% 1.03% 0.35% 1.49% 1.18% EUR -0.98% – 0.35% -0.26% 0.05% -0.64% 0.51% 0.20% GBP -1.36% -0.35% – -0.79% -0.30% -0.99% 0.16% -0.15% JPY -0.71% 0.26% 0.79% – 0.31% -0.36% 0.81% 0.46% CAD -1.03% -0.05% 0.30% -0.31% – -0.70% 0.50% 0.16% AUD -0.35% 0.64% 0.99% 0.36% 0.70% – 1.15% 0.84% NZD -1.49% -0.51% -0.16% -0.81% -0.50% -1.15% – -0.30% CHF -1.18% -0.20% 0.15% -0.46% -0.16% -0.84% 0.30% –

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is taken from the left column, and the quote currency is taken from the top row. For example, selecting the US Dollar from the left column and moving horizontally to the Japanese Yen cell displays the percentage change for USD (base)/JPY (quote).