Spot Silver holds steady near 1 1/2-week high

Spot Silver held steady near a 1 1/2-week high of $32.40 on Tuesday, as investors grappled with uncertainty regarding the Trump administration’s tariff policy and its economic implications.

The White House said smartphones and other electronics would be excluded from the reciprocal tariffs against China.

Media reports also stated the Trump administration was considering a pause on 25% auto import tariffs.

Still, the US is conducting probes into imports of pharmaceuticals and semiconductors as part of a bid to impose tariffs on both segments, as extensive dependence on foreign production of medicine and chips is seen as a national security threat.

US President Trump said over the weekend that the tariff rate on semiconductor imports would be announced soon.

At the same time, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said the tariff uncertainty had put the economy into a “big pause.” Bostic indicated the US central bank should keep borrowing costs on hold until there is more clarity.

Spot Silver was last up 0.06% on the day to trade at $32.37 per troy ounce.