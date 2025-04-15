Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Spot Silver holds steady near 1 1/2-week high

Spot Silver holds steady near 1 1/2-week high

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: April 15, 2025

Spot Silver held steady near a 1 1/2-week high of $32.40 on Tuesday, as investors grappled with uncertainty regarding the Trump administration’s tariff policy and its economic implications.

The White House said smartphones and other electronics would be excluded from the reciprocal tariffs against China.

Media reports also stated the Trump administration was considering a pause on 25% auto import tariffs.

Still, the US is conducting probes into imports of pharmaceuticals and semiconductors as part of a bid to impose tariffs on both segments, as extensive dependence on foreign production of medicine and chips is seen as a national security threat.

US President Trump said over the weekend that the tariff rate on semiconductor imports would be announced soon.

At the same time, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said the tariff uncertainty had put the economy into a “big pause.” Bostic indicated the US central bank should keep borrowing costs on hold until there is more clarity.

Spot Silver was last up 0.06% on the day to trade at $32.37 per troy ounce.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • HSBC Holdings PLC share price down, misses Q3 forecast as it sets aside provisionsHSBC Holdings PLC share price down, misses Q3 forecast as it sets aside provisions HSBC Holdings PLC stated lower-than-expected third-quarter profit as it set aside provisions to cover any potential fees related to an ongoing investigation into manipulation of the currency market.Europes biggest bank by market […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily trading forecastForex Market: GBP/USD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.4721-1.4845. The pair closed at 1.4745, losing 0.57% on a daily basis.At 8:44 GMT today GBP/USD was down 0.01% for the day to trade at 1.4747. The pair touched a daily low at 1.4727 at […]
  • Loews announces $0.0625 quarterly dividendLoews announces $0.0625 quarterly dividend Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) said on Tuesday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock.The dividend will be paid on June 11th to shareholders of record as of the close of […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/CAD daily forecastForex Market: EUR/CAD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session EUR/CAD traded within the range of 1.4508-1.4570 and closed at 1.4552.At 6:51 GMT today EUR/CAD was gaining 0.03% for the day to trade at 1.4557. The pair touched a daily high at 1.4562 at 2:50 […]
  • EUR/USD extends losses amid speculation ECB may have to cut ratesEUR/USD extends losses amid speculation ECB may have to cut rates The euro extended its slide against the US dollar, as inflation in the euro area failed to accelerate towards ECBs target, which boosted speculation that central banks policy makers may have to cut interest rates at the upcoming meeting next […]
  • Commodities trading outlook: gold and silver futuresCommodities trading outlook: gold and silver futures Precious metals were pressured by housing data from the US, which showed home construction had picked up pace significantly in April, registering multi-year highs. Yesterday precious metals slid further amid reports of overall improvement for […]