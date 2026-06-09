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Home » Stock Market News » Roblox Shares Rise as Russia Weighs Easing Platform Curbs

Roblox Shares Rise as Russia Weighs Easing Platform Curbs

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
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Key Moments

  • Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) gained 5% on Tuesday after reports that Russian authorities may remove restrictions on the platform.
  • Russia’s Digital Ministry and Roskomnadzor have asked law enforcement agencies to back a move to lift Roblox restrictions, according to Interfax.
  • Roblox has provided assurances that it will adhere to Russian legislation, prompting a potential policy shift on its availability in the country.

Market Reaction

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) shares advanced 5% on Tuesday after reports indicated that Russian officials are considering lifting existing limits on access to the gaming platform.

Regulatory Developments in Russia

According to Interfax, Russia’s Digital Ministry and the communications watchdog Roskomnadzor have submitted a request to law enforcement agencies to support the removal of restrictions on Roblox. The ministry said that Roblox has provided guarantees that it will comply with Russian laws.

The platform had previously been subject to restrictions in Russia. The latest request signals a potential change in regulatory posture toward Roblox’s availability in the country.

EntityAction/Status
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)Shares rose 5% on Tuesday
Russia’s Digital MinistryRequested support for lifting Roblox restrictions
RoskomnadzorJoined request to law enforcement agencies
Roblox platformProvided guarantees to comply with Russian laws

Overview of the Roblox Platform

Roblox is an online gaming platform widely used by children and teenagers to both create and play games. It enables users to design their own games and interactive experiences within the Roblox ecosystem.

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