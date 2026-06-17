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Home » Stock Market News » Markets Mixed Ahead of Fed as Chips, Biotech Rally

Markets Mixed Ahead of Fed as Chips, Biotech Rally

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Major U.S. index futures were little changed by 08:40 ET, with Dow futures down 0.1%, S&P 500 futures up 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.5%.
  • UniQure shares spiked 67.5% in premarket trading after the FDA agreed that three-year Phase I/II AMT-130 data could underpin an accelerated approval filing for Huntington’s disease.
  • Aehr Test Systems climbed 11% premarket after securing a follow-on production order for its fully automated FOX-XP wafer-level burn-in system from a major silicon photonics customer.

Index Futures Steady Ahead of Fed and Geopolitical Developments

U.S. equity futures were broadly stable on Wednesday as market participants awaited a pivotal Federal Reserve interest rate announcement and tracked reports concerning the details of a preliminary peace agreement in the Middle East.

By 08:40 ET (012:40 GMT), the Dow futures contract was down 0.1%, S&P 500 futures were higher by 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.5%. Healthcare and technology stocks featured prominently among the early movers, with trading also shaped by fresh analyst calls and merger-related headlines.

Major Premarket Movers

CompanyMove (Premarket)Key Driver
SnapUnder pressureContinued weakness after 9.6% drop tied to reaction to new AR glasses
UniQure+67.5%FDA agreement on AMT-130 data as primary basis for potential accelerated approval filing
Aehr Test Systems+11%Follow-on order for fully automated FOX-XP wafer-level burn-in system
Genco Shipping & Trading+8%Improved acquisition proposal from Diana Shipping at $27.34 per share
T1 Energy+1.9%Initiation at Market Perform by Bernstein SocGen Group with $9 price target
Leidos Holdings-1.3%Downgrade by BofA Securities and price target cut to $125 from $200

Technology and Consumer: Snap Remains Under Pressure

Snap shares stayed under pressure in premarket trading after dropping 9.6% in the previous session. The prior decline followed the release of its standalone augmented reality glasses, called “SPECS.” Investors appeared doubtful about the commercial outlook for this latest hardware initiative.

Biotech: UniQure Soars on Regulatory Milestone

UniQure surged 67.5% after the gene therapy company reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had agreed that three-year data from its Phase I/II trial of AMT-130 could serve as the primary basis for a Biologics License Application seeking accelerated approval for Huntington’s disease.

Semiconductors: Aehr Test Systems Wins Follow-on Order

Aehr Test Systems advanced 11% after the semiconductor test equipment manufacturer disclosed a follow-on production order for a fully automated FOX-XP wafer-level burn-in system from a major silicon photonics customer. Delivery of the system is expected within the next six months.

Shipping: Genco Rallies on Sweetened Bid

Genco Shipping & Trading climbed 8% following an increased takeover proposal from Diana Shipping. The revised offer stands at $27.34 per share in a mix of cash and stock. According to Diana, the new terms represent a substantial premium to Genco’s share price before its initial proposal.

Renewables and Storage: T1 Energy Initiated at Market Perform

T1 Energy gained 1.9% after Bernstein SocGen Group began coverage of the solar and battery storage company with a Market Perform rating and a $9 price target, citing both growth potential and ongoing legal risks.

Defense and IT Services: Leidos Slips on Downgrade

Leidos Holdings eased 1.3% in premarket action after BofA Securities lowered its rating on the defense and information technology contractor to Neutral from Buy and reduced its price target to $125 from $200.

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