Solana Extends Rally as ETF Demand Supports Recovery Up

Key Moments

Solana (SOL) traded around $73.74 on Tuesday after gaining over 11% across the past three days and printing three consecutive daily gains since the weekend.

US-listed spot Solana ETFs saw $2.81 million in net inflows on Monday, reversing the prior week’s $2.58 million in net outflows and signaling renewed institutional interest.

Despite improving momentum indicators, SOL remains capped below key EMAs at $78.13, $85.11, and $101.67, while derivatives metrics such as a 0.96 long-to-short ratio and negative funding rates point to lingering bearish sentiment.

Institutional Flows Rebound as Week Begins

Solana (SOL) was changing hands near $73 on Tuesday, extending a rebound that has produced three straight green candlesticks since the weekend. The advance has coincided with a turnaround in institutional activity, as spot Solana Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) listed in the US posted net inflows of $2.81 million on Monday.

Data from SoSoValue showed that these inflows offset and reversed the prior week’s net outflows of $2.58 million from Solana spot ETFs. The swing back to positive flows is an early indication that institutional appetite for SOL is returning. Should these inflows continue or strengthen over the coming sessions, the current price recovery could gain additional traction.

Market Structure and On-chain Metrics

Broader market analytics also point to a constructive backdrop. According to a summary from CryptoQuant, SOL’s spot and futures markets have seen notable activity from large holders, with so-called whales placing significant orders. At the same time, other key metrics are described as cooling or neutral, which aligns with a scenario in which downside momentum is waning and the market is attempting to stabilize.

Source Metric Latest Indication SoSoValue Spot SOL ETF net flows (Monday) $2.81 million inflow SoSoValue Spot SOL ETF net flows (previous week) $2.58 million outflow Coinglass Long-to-short ratio (Tuesday) 0.96 Coinglass Funding rate (Tuesday) -0.001% Price Spot SOL (Tuesday) $73.74

Derivatives Point to Cautious Sentiment

Despite improving spot flows and neutral-to-supportive structural data, derivatives positioning still reflects a cautious to bearish tone. CoinGlass figures showed a SOL long-to-short ratio of 0.96 on Tuesday, a reading below 1 that indicates more short exposure than long, suggesting many traders are still positioned for potential downside.

Funding rates have also slipped into negative territory, with the rate at -0.001% on Tuesday. Negative funding implies that traders holding short positions are paying those with long positions, underscoring persistent bearish expectations in the perpetual futures market.

Technical Picture: Recovery Faces Heavy Overhead Supply

On Tuesday, Solana was trading at $73.74 after climbing more than 11% over the past three days. Even so, the broader technical setup continues to lean bearish, as price action remains compressed below a cluster of key Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs).

Technical Level Price Role 50-day EMA $78.13 Near-term overhead resistance 100-day EMA $85.11 Intermediate resistance 200-day EMA $101.67 Major long-term resistance Horizontal resistance $77.57 Initial topside barrier Horizontal resistance $97.89 Further upside hurdle Key horizontal support $60.13 Major downside level to watch

The 50-day EMA near $78.13, the 100-day EMA at $85.11, and the 200-day EMA at $101.67 are all positioned above the current price, forming a dense resistance band that could attract supply on any further rallies.

Momentum gauges suggest consolidation rather than aggressive selling. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering close to a neutral reading of 49, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has turned positive. Together, these indicators imply that the recent move higher is more of a corrective rebound within a still-constrained broader structure.

Key Levels for Bulls and Bears

On the upside, the first important resistance level sits around the horizontal line near $77.57. This barrier is reinforced by the nearby 50-day EMA at $78.13. A daily close above this area would be required to ease immediate downside pressure and indicate that buyers are regaining control.

Above there, the 100-day EMA around $85.11 is the next major obstacle, followed by the horizontal level at $97.89 and the 200-day EMA at $101.67. Collectively, these levels form a significant supply zone that would need to be cleared to confirm a more durable bullish reversal.

On the downside, the critical support to monitor is the prior horizontal base near $60.13. A break below that level would reopen the broader bearish scenario and undermine the current consolidation and rebound attempt.