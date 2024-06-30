France’s CPI inflation lowest since August 2021

Annual consumer price inflation in France has decelerated to 2.1% in June from 2.3% in May, a preliminary figure showed on Friday.

It has been the lowest inflation rate since August 2021.

In June, prices increased at a slower rate for food (0.8% YoY versus 1.3% YoY in May) and energy (4.8% YoY versus 5.7% YoY in May).

In the meantime, inflation remained stable for services, at 2.8%, and for tobacco, at 8.7%.

In monthly terms, consumer prices in the country edged up 0.1% in June after a flat performance in May.

The EUR/GBP currency pair settled 0.01% higher at 0.8469 on Friday. For the week, the minor currency pair edged up 0.17%.