Stellantis said last week that it would recall 19,808 plug-in hybrid minivans and advised owners to refrain from recharging them, as it had received reports of 12 cases of fire eruption in parked vehicles.

The recall is to affect Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid vehicles manufactured in 2017 and 2018.

16,741 vehicles will be recalled in the United States, 2,317 in Canada and 750 in locations outside North America, Stellantis said.

According to the company, all affected vehicles were parked and turned off and 8 of them were connected to chargers.

Stellantis advised owners to abstain from recharging the vehicles and not to park them in proximity to structures and other vehicles. The auto maker said it was still investigating the cause of the fires.

Owners can continue to operate the vehicles by using their internal combustion engine, Stellantis said.