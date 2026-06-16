Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Silver Slips on Profit-Taking as XAG/USD Faces Pressure

Silver Slips on Profit-Taking as XAG/USD Faces Pressure

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • XAG/USD trades near $69.85 in early Tuesday European dealings, pulling back from a recent weekly high.
  • The bearish technical bias persists with price below the 20-day and 100-day SMAs, and the RSI holding under the midline.
  • Key levels include resistance at $72.25 and $74.14, with notable support around $63.80.

Intraday Market Overview

Silver prices are under pressure in early European trade on Tuesday, with XAG/USD changing hands around $69.85. The metal has retreated from a weekly peak as market participants take profits ahead of the upcoming interest rate announcement from the US Federal Reserve (Fed).

The prevailing bearish tone remains in place while spot prices hold below the 100-day simple moving average (SMA). Momentum indicators also point to a lack of bullish conviction, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays under the neutral 50 line.

Fed Policy Expectations and Geopolitical Factors

The Fed is widely anticipated to leave its benchmark rate unchanged at a target band of 3.50% to 3.75% at its policy meeting on Wednesday. This policy outlook forms a key backdrop for precious metals, including silver.

Market attention is also trained on developments around a potential US-Iran peace agreement. Progress on a preliminary framework deal between the two countries has eased geopolitical tensions and could help contain downside pressure on silver in the near term.

Expectations for further Fed tightening have moderated following news of the framework deal, which has been supportive for non-yielding assets such as precious metals. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the implied probability of a US rate increase in December has fallen to 58% from nearly 70% a week earlier.

Key Technical Levels for XAG/USD

On the daily chart, XAG/USD continues to trade with a downside bias as it remains below both the 20-day SMA (the middle band of the Bollinger Bands) and the 100-day SMA. This configuration keeps the broader technical structure tilted lower.

The 14-day RSI is positioned slightly below the midline, indicating mild bearish momentum while silver consolidates in the lower portion of its recent trading range.

Technical LevelTypeApproximate Value
Bollinger Bands middle lineInitial resistance$72.25
June 5 highNext resistance$74.14
100-day SMAFurther resistanceNear $78.55
Upper Bollinger BandExtended resistanceAround $80.72
Lower Bollinger BandKey supportRoughly $63.80

On the upside, the first resistance is located near the Bollinger Bands middle line at around $72.25. A break above this area would bring the June 5 peak at $74.14 into focus, followed by the 100-day SMA around $78.55 and the upper Bollinger Band near $80.72.

On the downside, the next important support is aligned with the lower Bollinger Band around $63.80, where volatility-based buying interest could attempt to slow or pause the prevailing bearish phase.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Copper rises as Summers pulls out as Fed chairman candidateCopper rises as Summers pulls out as Fed chairman candidate Copper rose on Monday after hitting a five-week low on Friday following Lawrence Summerss withdrawal as a candidate for next Fed chairman. Broad expectations that the Federal Reserve will pare its monetary stimulus after the upcoming two-day […]
  • USD/CAD on session highs, following Canadian consumer inflation reportUSD/CAD on session highs, following Canadian consumer inflation report US dollar edged higher against its Canadian counterpart on Friday, following the release of Canadian consumer inflation report, but demand for the US dollar was still under the influence of FED Chairman Ben Bernankes recent […]
  • Aristocrat Group appoints new Chief Financial OfficerAristocrat Group appoints new Chief Financial Officer Aristocrat Group said last week that it had appointed Mark Corwin as its next Chief Financial Officer.Corwin will take responsibility for Aristocrat Group’s financial stewardship and associated activities, including capital allocation, […]
  • Outlook for EUR/USD during the upcoming weekOutlook for EUR/USD during the upcoming week The euro advanced to one-week high against the US dollar on Friday, after a government report revealed US employment increased at a lower-than-expected pace in January.EUR/USD reached a one-week high at 1.3642 at 13:30 GMT, after which it […]
  • USD/ZAR gains ahead of BRICS summit and SA CPI dataUSD/ZAR gains ahead of BRICS summit and SA CPI data The South African Rand began the new week on the back foot against the US Dollar ahead of the BRICS summit and the South African CPI inflation numbers for July.South Africa will host the BRICS summit of emerging market economies from […]
  • KKR announces the close of $2.1 billion Asset-Based Finance FundKKR announces the close of $2.1 billion Asset-Based Finance Fund Global investment firm KKR announced on Wednesday the final close of KKR Asset-Based Finance Partners, its first fund dedicated to asset-based finance investments.The $2.1 billion fund will commit capital internationally to privately […]