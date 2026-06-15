Datadog Rallies as Analyst Upgrades Fuel AI Buzz

Key Moments

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) climbed +4.7% in pre-market trading to $240.80 after Truist Securities upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy with a new $300 price target.

BMO Capital lifted its price target on DDOG to $260 from $220 while reiterating an Outperform rating, extending a series of bullish revisions following Datadog’s first-quarter 2026 results.

Datadog reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $1.006 billion, up 32% year-over-year, with adjusted EPS of $0.60 and raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $4.30 billion to $4.34 billion.

Fresh Upgrade Sparks Pre-Market Rally

Datadog stock advanced +4.7% in pre-open trading to $240.80 after Truist Securities issued a notable upgrade of the cloud observability company from Hold to Buy. Truist set a new price target of $300, significantly above its previous target of $190.

The firm based its call on fieldwork indicating that enterprise urgency to adopt AI is substantially outpacing efforts to optimize existing AI deployments, with customers still at an early stage of their agentic AI initiatives. Truist also highlighted improved visibility into the durability of Datadog’s relationships with frontier AI labs, which it viewed as reducing near-term risk to the company’s growth outlook.

Stacked Analyst Support After Strong Q1 2026

The Truist upgrade followed additional positive analyst action. BMO Capital raised its price target on Datadog to $260 from $220 the prior evening while maintaining an Outperform rating. These moves added to an ongoing series of favorable revisions that have come in the wake of Datadog’s robust first-quarter 2026 performance.

In that quarter, Datadog delivered revenue of $1.006 billion, representing 32% year-over-year growth. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.60, exceeding consensus estimates by roughly 18%. Management also lifted full-year 2026 revenue guidance by approximately $240 million at the midpoint, to a range of $4.30 billion to $4.34 billion.

Datadog recently took part in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, giving its leadership another venue to emphasize the company’s AI-related growth narrative directly to institutional investors.

Metric Detail Pre-market price move +4.7% to $240.80 Truist rating / target Upgraded from Hold to Buy; price target raised to $300 from $190 BMO Capital rating / target Outperform; price target raised to $260 from $220 Q1 2026 revenue $1.006 billion, up 32% year-over-year Q1 2026 adjusted EPS $0.60, about 18% above consensus FY 2026 revenue guidance $4.30 billion – $4.34 billion, up roughly $240 million at the midpoint 52-week high $278.71

Supportive Market Backdrop and Sector Context

The broader equity market provided a modestly favorable setting, with the S&P 500 up +0.5%, the Dow Jones up +0.7%, and the NASDAQ higher by +0.3%. This constructive environment reflected continued risk appetite toward technology and growth stocks, magnifying the effect of company-specific positive news such as analyst upgrades.

Within cloud software and observability, Datadog continues to be framed as a “picks-and-shovels” provider supporting AI workloads by monitoring infrastructure, security, and application performance. This positioning sets it apart from peers including Dynatrace and Splunk.

Valuation Context and Investor Reaction

The confluence of Truist’s upgrade to Buy with a $300 price target, BMO Capital’s price target increase to $260, and the prevailing optimism following Datadog’s first-quarter 2026 results created a powerful pre-market catalyst. Despite the rally, shares remained below the 52-week high of $278.71 at the time the Truist note was released.

The combination of a prominent rating change, higher targets from multiple firms, and strong recent execution appeared to restore investor confidence, prompting buyers to drive DDOG meaningfully higher ahead of the opening bell.