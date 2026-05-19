Palladium Seen Stuck in Deficit as Supply Stays Tight

Key Moments

The palladium market is expected to record a supply shortfall of 376,000 ounces in 2026, marking a fifth consecutive annual deficit.

Total palladium demand is forecast to ease by 1% to 9.56 million ounces, with automotive usage projected to be largely unchanged.

Overall supply is projected at 9.19 million ounces, with weaker mine production offset by increased recycling, while investor interest lags Platinum.

Persistent Deficit Signals Ongoing Tightness

Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch, referencing data from Metals Focus, reports that the palladium market is expected to remain in structural deficit in 2026. Metals Focus anticipates a supply gap of 376,000 ounces for the year, which would represent the fifth year in a row in which demand exceeds available supply.

Demand Outlook: Modest Decline, Stable Automotive Use

Metals Focus projects that total palladium demand will edge down by 1% to 9.56 million ounces. The automotive sector, which is identified as the primary driver of palladium consumption, is expected to show little change from the prior year. As a result, the report indicates that a pronounced drop in demand linked to e-mobility is not yet anticipated.

Metric 2026 Forecast Commentary Supply deficit 376,000 ounces Expected fifth consecutive annual shortfall Total demand 9.56 million ounces Forecast 1% decline year-on-year Total supply 9.19 million ounces Flat overall, with recycling offsetting weaker mine output

Supply Dynamics: Recycling Balances Lower Mine Output

On the supply side, Metals Focus expects total palladium availability to remain broadly stable at 9.19 million ounces. A decline in mine production is forecast to be counterbalanced by an increase in material coming from recycling, resulting in little net change in total supply.

Investor Sentiment and Price Relationship to Platinum

According to Metals Focus, the discount of palladium prices relative to platinum is attributed to weaker investor appetite for palladium. The report notes that investor interest in palladium remains subdued compared with Platinum, despite the ongoing run of supply deficits.