Home » Forex and Currency News » Bitcoin Slips Below $90,100 as Markets Brace for Fed Rate Call

Bitcoin Slips Below $90,100 as Markets Brace for Fed Rate Call

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated: December 9, 2025

Key Moments

  • Bitcoin traded 1.5% lower at $90,011.6 by 01:16 ET (06:16 GMT), consolidating in a $90,000-$92,000 range.
  • Fed funds futures implied about an 87% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s Dec. 9-10 meeting.
  • Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) disclosed the purchase of 10,624 BTC between Dec. 1 and Dec. 7 at an average price near $90,615, taking total holdings to about 660,624 BTC.

Fed Uncertainty Weighs on Bitcoin Price Action

Bitcoin traded lower on Tuesday, with sentiment constrained as market participants awaited the start of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting later in the day, where expectations pointed toward a rate cut.

By 01:16 ET (06:16 GMT), the world’s largest cryptocurrency was last changing hands at $90,011.6, down 1.5%. Price action remained contained, with Bitcoin hovering within a relatively narrow band between $90,000 and $92,000 as traders hesitated to commit to new positions.

Markets Price In High Odds of a Quarter-Point Cut

Positioning in interest rate derivatives reflected strong conviction that the Fed would opt for a modest easing step at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Dec. 9-10. Fed funds futures indicated an estimated 87% likelihood of a 25-basis-point reduction.

Support for looser monetary policy has been underpinned by recent U.S. economic readings, including signs of a cooling labor market and inflation that has remained persistent but shown signs of moderating. However, policymakers within the central bank have not been unanimous, with differing views on the forward path for growth and inflation leaving open the possibility that the Fed might choose to keep rates unchanged.

In general, lower policy rates tend to soften the U.S. dollar and diminish yields on cash and fixed-income instruments, which can enhance the relative appeal of non-yielding assets such as Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency’s renewed strength that began at the end of 2024 was closely tied to expectations for an extended phase of Fed easing.

Strategy Expands Its Bitcoin Treasury Position

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), described as the largest publicly listed company with a Bitcoin-focused treasury strategy, announced on Monday that it had added significantly to its holdings. The firm acquired an additional 10,624 BTC, bringing its total stash to approximately 660,624 BTC.

The company said the latest tranche was accumulated between Dec. 1 and Dec. 7 at an average price of about $90,615 per token.

This aggressive accumulation came despite the company facing the risk of removal from major equity benchmarks, including MSCI indexes. Potential exclusion from those benchmarks could trigger sizable outflows from index-linked investors, posing a headwind for Strategy’s equity valuation.

Strategy Bitcoin PositionDetail
New BTC acquired10,624 BTC
Total BTC holdingsAbout 660,624 BTC
Purchase windowDec. 1 – Dec. 7
Average purchase priceApproximately $90,615 per BTC

Broader Crypto Market: Altcoins and Meme Tokens Soft

The cautious tone surrounding risk assets was reflected across the broader digital asset complex, with most major altcoins trading weaker on Tuesday.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, slipped 0.8% to $3,104.92. XRP, ranked third globally, declined 1.4% to $2.05.

Solana and Polygon each retreated by 2%, while Cardano was largely flat.

Meme-linked tokens also edged lower. Both Dogecoin and $TRUMP were down by nearly 1% each.

Crypto Market Snapshot

AssetMovePrice / Comment
Bitcoin (BTC)-1.5%$90,011.6 by 01:16 ET (06:16 GMT); range $90,000-$92,000
Ether (ETH)-0.8%$3,104.92
XRP-1.4%$2.05
Solana-2%Price not specified
Polygon-2%Price not specified
CardanoUnchangedPrice not specified
DogecoinNearly -1%Price not specified
$TRUMPNearly -1%Price not specified
