CAD Slips as Hot US PPI and Geopolitics Lift USD/CAD

Key Moments

USD/CAD advanced toward 1.3980 in early Friday trading, supported by stronger-than-expected US PPI data.

US PPI recorded its fastest annual increase since November 2022, driven in part by higher energy costs linked to Middle East tensions.

The Bank of Canada kept rates unchanged at its June meeting while signaling readiness to tighten further if inflation pressures persist.

USD/CAD Firm as US Inflation Surprise and Geopolitics Dominate

USD/CAD edged higher to around 1.3980 in Friday’s early Asian session, with the move extended into early European hours as the pair gained traction near the same level. The advance came after US Producer Price Index (PPI) data showed a stronger-than-expected rise in May, reinforcing US Dollar strength against the Canadian Dollar.

Market participants are also focused on geopolitical headlines, particularly around a potential US-Iran peace agreement, while awaiting the preliminary reading of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for June, due later on Friday.

US PPI Jumps, Fueling Fed Policy Speculation

Data released on Thursday indicated that US PPI inflation in May exceeded expectations, delivering the largest annual increase in three and a half years. The report highlighted that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has pushed up energy costs, contributing to the stronger inflation print.

“The Fed is clearly missing its inflation target by a lot more than it is missing its employment objective,” said John Ryding, chief economic advisor at Brean Capital. “The PPI report should further embolden those on the FOMC who think a rate hike might be needed later in the year,” Ryding added.

US-Iran Peace Deal Uncertainty and Regional Tensions

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the US and Iran could sign a peace deal as soon as this weekend that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping. Iran responded that it had not made a final decision on an agreement, leaving investors facing ongoing uncertainty tied to Middle East tensions.

According to Fox News, US forces intercepted and shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones near the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday after Iran attempted to target commercial vessels transiting the waterway. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the country is stronger than ever and ready to deliver a “decisive, immediate, painful and regret-inducing response” to any aggression.

Bank of Canada Holds Rates but Retains Hawkish Bias

On the Canadian side, the Bank of Canada (BoC) on Wednesday left its key policy rate unchanged at its June meeting, in line with expectations. The central bank commented that it was seeing only limited signs that higher energy prices were feeding into broader inflation pressures.

Nonetheless, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem stressed that policymakers remain prepared to tighten further if necessary to contain inflation. “The Governing Council is continuing to look through the war’s near-term impact on headline inflation but will not let higher energy prices become persistent inflation,” according to the BoC statement.

Key Factors Influencing the Canadian Dollar

The article also outlined the main drivers of the Canadian Dollar (CAD), emphasizing the importance of interest rates, commodity prices, and macroeconomic conditions.

Driver Impact on CAD Bank of Canada interest rates and policy Higher policy rates and quantitative tightening tend to support CAD, while lower rates and quantitative easing are generally negative for the currency. Oil prices As petroleum is Canada’s largest export, rising Oil prices typically boost CAD by increasing demand for the currency and improving the trade balance; falling prices usually weigh on CAD. Inflation Higher inflation can prompt the BoC to raise interest rates, attracting capital inflows and supporting CAD in the current policy framework. Domestic and US economic data Stronger GDP, PMIs, employment, and sentiment data in Canada, as well as robust US economic performance, can be supportive for CAD; weaker data generally exerts downward pressure. Risk sentiment and trade balance Risk-on environments typically favor CAD, while risk-off episodes can hurt it. A stronger trade balance is also positive for the currency.

How Macro Data and Sentiment Shape CAD Dynamics

The Canadian Dollar is influenced by a broad set of macroeconomic indicators, including GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, labor market data, and consumer sentiment. A healthy economic backdrop tends to attract foreign investment and may prompt the BoC to adopt a more restrictive policy stance, both of which support CAD.

Conversely, weaker data can lead to expectations of easier monetary policy and reduced capital inflows, putting downward pressure on the currency. Market sentiment – whether investors are favoring riskier assets (risk-on) or seeking safety (risk-off) – also plays a crucial role, with risk-on conditions generally viewed as CAD-positive.