eHealth names Michelle Barbeau as Chief Marketing Officer

eHealth Inc (EHTH), an online private health insurance marketplace, said on Thursday that it had appointed Michelle Barbeau as its Chief Marketing Officer.

“We are extremely pleased with the high caliber of executives joining our company to work side-by-side with the experienced eHealth veterans who lead our business,” eHealth’s Chief Executive Officer Fran Soistman said in a press release.

“Ms. Barbeau’s knowledge of healthcare, omni-channel engagement, and consumer marketing is extremely valuable as we begin a countdown to the Annual Enrollment Period in October,” the CEO added.

“eHealth helps millions of people easily find the right high quality, most affordable health insurance plan for their needs,” Michelle Barbeau said.

“I’m thrilled to join such an exciting organization that takes an innovative approach to continuously expand and improve the consumer experience.”

Barbeau comes to eHealth from Ableto, a provider of virtual mental health services, where she was in charge of the company’s marketing and communications strategy.

Before that, she was Vice President at UnitedHealthcare for four years, where she transformed a team focused on employer and individual member engagement.