Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » WTI Crude Slips Below $89 as Technicals Signal Pullback

WTI Crude Slips Below $89 as Technicals Signal Pullback

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • WTI extends its prior sharp decline and trades near $88.75, down more than 1% during Tuesday’s Asian session.
  • A declared halt in Israel-Iran attacks pressures prices, while lingering US-Iran tensions and Strait of Hormuz risks help curb losses.
  • Bearish technical structure below the 200-period SMA and weak momentum indicators suggest scope for further downside toward the $86.50-$86.00 support area.

Geopolitical Developments Weigh on WTI, Losses Contained

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark US Crude Oil contract, continues its slide on Tuesday, extending the sharp reversal from the mid-$93.00s seen the previous day. During the Asian session, the contract draws additional selling interest and trades around $88.75, down over 1% on the day. However, downside follow-through remains limited as market participants look for fresh signals on the broader Middle East situation.

On Monday, Iran and Israel indicated they had stopped launching attacks against each other after an appeal from US President Donald Trump, easing some geopolitical anxiety and adding pressure on Crude Oil prices. At the same time, Iran cautioned it would restart hostilities if Israel continued operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Alongside this, ongoing US-Iran tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program and risks surrounding the Strait of Hormuz keep a geopolitical risk premium embedded in the market, helping to cushion the decline in WTI.

Technical Picture: Bearish Bias Dominates

From a technical perspective, WTI maintains a downside bias while trading below the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, which remains the primary resistance zone on the upside. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is holding below the zero line with an overall negative configuration, reinforcing the view that downside momentum is still in place. In addition, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near 42, pointing to tepid buying interest rather than signaling oversold conditions.

This configuration keeps the bearish narrative intact and leaves room for additional weakness if sellers reassert control. Market focus on the downside is centered on a key horizontal support band between $86.50 and $86.00. A clear break below this region would expose WTI to further selling pressure toward levels below $81.00, aligning with the April monthly swing low referenced in the analysis.

Key Technical Levels

LevelTypeDescription
$95.25Resistance200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and key level needed to ease the prevailing bearish structure
Mid-$93.00sRecent highArea from which WTI recently staged a sharp retracement lower
$88.75Spot levelApproximate current trading area, down more than 1% on the day
$86.50 – $86.00SupportImmediate horizontal support zone watched for a potential bearish extension
Sub-$81.00Downside targetArea associated with the April monthly swing low if support breaks decisively

On the upside, the first significant resistance is defined by the 200-period SMA on the four-hour chart at $95.25. Bulls would need a sustained move back above this threshold to start neutralizing the current bearish configuration. For now, however, the behavior of momentum indicators suggests that any recovery rallies are likely to encounter renewed supply below this medium-term average.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Gold trading outlook: futures hover near two-week high after short coveringGold trading outlook: futures hover near two-week high after short covering Gold held on to gains from the prior session after short covering sent the precious metal soaring through a key resistance level. However, upside movement remained checked by an overall strong dollar and as assets in the SPDR Gold Trust […]
  • TD Securities Sees Rising Downside Risks for Crude RallyTD Securities Sees Rising Downside Risks for Crude Rally Key MomentsTD Securities flags a potential $2-3/bbl decline in crude prices as near-term fundamentals loosen. Supply-side tightness is easing, with export flows from Novorossiysk expected to recover as CPC's SPM-3 returns from […]
  • EUR/CAD hovers above 1-month low, BoC aheadEUR/CAD hovers above 1-month low, BoC ahead The EUR/CAD currency pair hovered above a fresh 1-month low of 1.5852 on Tuesday, as market players realized the trade deal between the US and the EU was an unbalanced one, favoring the United States and offering little to improve the Euro […]
  • US stock futures gained as stimulus tapering seems closerUS stock futures gained as stimulus tapering seems closer US stock index futures advanced indicating the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index will gain for a third day as last week jobs data exceeded expectations and boosted speculations on Federal Bank that may taper stimulus as soon as September this […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/MXN daily forecastForex Market: GBP/MXN daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session GBP/MXN traded within the range of 21.651-21.762 and closed at 21.690.At 7:35 GMT today GBP/MXN was adding 0.13% for the day to trade at 21.722. The pair touched a daily high at 21.723 at 7:34 […]
  • EUR/USD higher, gains cappedEUR/USD higher, gains capped On Mondays trade the euro edged higher against the US dollar, but gains seemed capped, as expectations of FED to begin tapering its Quantitative Easing, weighed on market sentiment.EUR/USD cross climbed to a session high at 1.2861 at […]