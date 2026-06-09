WTI Crude Slips Below $89 as Technicals Signal Pullback

Key Moments

WTI extends its prior sharp decline and trades near $88.75, down more than 1% during Tuesday’s Asian session.

A declared halt in Israel-Iran attacks pressures prices, while lingering US-Iran tensions and Strait of Hormuz risks help curb losses.

Bearish technical structure below the 200-period SMA and weak momentum indicators suggest scope for further downside toward the $86.50-$86.00 support area.

Geopolitical Developments Weigh on WTI, Losses Contained

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark US Crude Oil contract, continues its slide on Tuesday, extending the sharp reversal from the mid-$93.00s seen the previous day. During the Asian session, the contract draws additional selling interest and trades around $88.75, down over 1% on the day. However, downside follow-through remains limited as market participants look for fresh signals on the broader Middle East situation.

On Monday, Iran and Israel indicated they had stopped launching attacks against each other after an appeal from US President Donald Trump, easing some geopolitical anxiety and adding pressure on Crude Oil prices. At the same time, Iran cautioned it would restart hostilities if Israel continued operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Alongside this, ongoing US-Iran tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program and risks surrounding the Strait of Hormuz keep a geopolitical risk premium embedded in the market, helping to cushion the decline in WTI.

Technical Picture: Bearish Bias Dominates

From a technical perspective, WTI maintains a downside bias while trading below the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, which remains the primary resistance zone on the upside. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is holding below the zero line with an overall negative configuration, reinforcing the view that downside momentum is still in place. In addition, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near 42, pointing to tepid buying interest rather than signaling oversold conditions.

This configuration keeps the bearish narrative intact and leaves room for additional weakness if sellers reassert control. Market focus on the downside is centered on a key horizontal support band between $86.50 and $86.00. A clear break below this region would expose WTI to further selling pressure toward levels below $81.00, aligning with the April monthly swing low referenced in the analysis.

Key Technical Levels

Level Type Description $95.25 Resistance 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and key level needed to ease the prevailing bearish structure Mid-$93.00s Recent high Area from which WTI recently staged a sharp retracement lower $88.75 Spot level Approximate current trading area, down more than 1% on the day $86.50 – $86.00 Support Immediate horizontal support zone watched for a potential bearish extension Sub-$81.00 Downside target Area associated with the April monthly swing low if support breaks decisively

On the upside, the first significant resistance is defined by the 200-period SMA on the four-hour chart at $95.25. Bulls would need a sustained move back above this threshold to start neutralizing the current bearish configuration. For now, however, the behavior of momentum indicators suggests that any recovery rallies are likely to encounter renewed supply below this medium-term average.