Canadian Dollar Gains as Oil Rally Weighs on USD/CAD

Key Moments

USD/CAD trades under sustained selling pressure for a second day, touching a four-week low near the 1.4045-1.4040 area in Asian hours on Wednesday.

A larger-than-expected 0.4% decline in June US CPI and elevated Crude Oil prices weigh on the US Dollar while supporting the Canadian Dollar.

Market participants focus on the upcoming Bank of Canada rate decision, US PPI release, and Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s ongoing congressional testimony for fresh direction.

USD/CAD Extends Pullback From Recent Highs

The USD/CAD pair remains under notable selling pressure for the second consecutive session, sliding to a four-week trough around the 1.4045-1.4040 band during Asian trading on Wednesday. The broader backdrop appears to favor sellers, reinforcing expectations that the pair’s recent correction from its highest level since April 2025, reached last month, could have further room to run.

The US Dollar is struggling to build on its prior rebound from a multi-week low as market participants continue to pare back expectations for additional Federal Reserve rate hikes following weaker US consumer inflation data. The headline US Consumer Price Index fell 0.4% in June, compared with a 0.1% decline anticipated, marking the largest monthly drop since April 2020. This softer inflation print has contributed to the Dollar’s inability to sustain upside momentum.

Oil Price Strength Bolsters the Loonie

Elevated Crude Oil prices are providing a solid underpinning for the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar and adding to the downside pressure on USD/CAD. The move in energy markets has coincided with rising geopolitical tensions.

Crude Oil climbed to a nearly one-month high on Tuesday amid escalating frictions between the United States and Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. In the most recent developments, the US military launched another round of airstrikes against Iran on Tuesday, and Iran responded with attacks on US military assets in Gulf countries. Additionally, US President Donald Trump warned that the US would strike Iranian bridges and power plants next week unless Tehran returns to the negotiating table. These events are keeping a geopolitical risk premium embedded in oil prices.

Geopolitics, Inflation Risks, and Fed Policy Expectations

While firm Crude Oil prices are supportive for the Canadian Dollar, they are also reviving concerns about energy-driven inflation pressures. Such worries could encourage the Federal Reserve to maintain its hawkish stance for longer, a factor that may offer some support to the US Dollar as a perceived safe-haven asset.

Against this complex backdrop, traders appear cautious about making aggressive bets on USD/CAD ahead of key macro and policy events. The evolving narrative around inflation, Fed policy expectations, and geopolitical tensions is likely to remain central to currency market dynamics.

Upcoming Catalysts: BoC Decision, US PPI, and Fed Testimony

Market participants are now closely watching several imminent risk events that could provide fresh direction for USD/CAD. These include the Bank of Canada interest rate announcement, the release of US Producer Price Index data, and Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s second day of congressional testimony. The outcomes of these events may significantly influence expectations around relative monetary policy paths and, in turn, the trajectory of the currency pair later in the North American session.

Event Focus for Markets Bank of Canada rate decision Implications for Canadian interest rates and CAD strength US Producer Price Index (PPI) Further signals on US inflation trends after the June CPI decline Fed Chair Kevin Warsh – second day of testimony Guidance on Federal Reserve policy outlook and rate path

Bank of Canada: Role, Tools, and Impact on CAD

The Bank of Canada (BoC), headquartered in Ottawa, sets interest rates and oversees monetary policy for Canada. It holds eight scheduled policy meetings each year, with additional emergency meetings as needed. The BoC’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, defined as keeping inflation within a 1-3% range. Its main policy lever is the adjustment of interest rates: relatively higher interest rates typically support a stronger Canadian Dollar, while lower rates tend to weaken it. The BoC can also employ tools such as quantitative easing and quantitative tightening.

Quantitative Easing and the Canadian Dollar

In extreme circumstances, the BoC can implement Quantitative Easing (QE). Under QE, the central bank creates Canadian Dollars to purchase assets, typically government or corporate bonds, from financial institutions. This process usually weighs on the Canadian Dollar. QE is considered a last-resort measure when reducing interest rates alone is unlikely to achieve the inflation target. The Bank of Canada used QE during the Great Financial Crisis of 2009-11 when credit markets froze as banks lost confidence in each other’s ability to repay obligations.

Quantitative Tightening and Policy Normalization

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the opposite of QE and is generally undertaken after QE once an economic recovery is under way and inflation is rising. In QT, the BoC halts additional asset purchases and stops reinvesting principal payments from maturing bonds already on its balance sheet. This process is usually viewed as supportive, or bullish, for the Canadian Dollar.