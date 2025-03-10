Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

MicroStrategy Stock Plummets Below $255 as Bitcoin Wavers Under $80K

Written by Sandra Leggero
, | Updated: March 10, 2025

Key moments

  • MicroStrategy’s stock price has fallen below $255.
  • Bitcoin has faced challenges in maintaining its value above $80,000, even dipping to $79,396. Market reactions to the White House crypto summit and concerns about potential economic transitions have contributed to this volatility.
  • MicroStrategy’s announcement of a $21 billion at-the-market offering program for Series A preferred stock has drawn scrutiny.

MicroStrategy Stock Price Plunges in Tandem with Bitcoin’s Sharp Decline

The fluctuating fortunes of the cryptocurrency market have cast a shadow over MicroStrategy Inc., a company whose valuation is intricately linked to the performance of Bitcoin. Recent market turbulence has seen MicroStrategy’s stock price dip below the $255 threshold, a direct consequence of Bitcoin’s struggle to maintain its footing above the $80,000 mark.

MicroStrategy's stock falls to under $255

MicroStrategy’s stock, trading under the ticker MSTR, has experienced significant swings, often mirroring Bitcoin’s price movements. The correlation was particularly evident as Bitcoin retreated to figures of around $80,000, even dipping to $79,396 at one point.

Bitcoin fails to maintain level of above $80,000

The recent downturn in Bitcoin’s price has been attributed to several factors, including market reactions to the White House crypto summit. Despite President Trump’s executive order establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve, the absence of immediate plans for government Bitcoin purchases disappointed many traders. Additionally, remarks by President Trump regarding potential market “transitions” and the possibility of a recession contributed to market unease.

The impact of Bitcoin’s volatility extended beyond MicroStrategy, affecting other cryptocurrency-related stocks. Companies like Coinbase Global and Robinhood Markets also experienced declines, reflecting the broader market sentiment. The cryptocurrency market witnessed substantial liquidations, with a significant portion of bullish bets being wiped out.

MicroStrategy’s financial strategies have also come under scrutiny. The company recently announced a $21 billion at-the-market offering program to issue and sell Series A preferred stock. The proceeds from this program are intended for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of more Bitcoin. However, the announcement coincided with a period of declining Bitcoin prices, adding to investor concerns.

The company’s substantial Bitcoin holdings, acquired at an average price of $66,357 per Bitcoin, represent a significant portion of its assets. The fluctuating value of these holdings directly impacts MicroStrategy’s financial performance and stock price. The company’s decision not to purchase additional Bitcoin between March 3 and March 9, despite market fluctuations, has also been a point of interest for investors.

