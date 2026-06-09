Microchip Advances Network Timing With TimePictra 12

Key Moments

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares rose 1.7% in premarket trading after the launch of the TimePictra 12 timing management platform.

TimePictra 12 more than doubles element capacity to 5,000 and adds an overhauled graphical interface and enhanced automation features.

The platform centralizes monitoring and management of advanced timing architectures across 5G, utilities, transportation, power substations and data centers.

Stock Reaction to Product Launch

Investing.com — Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) traded 1.7% higher in premarket activity on Tuesday after the company unveiled TimePictra 12, a new software platform designed to enhance synchronization management across critical infrastructure networks.

Overview of the TimePictra 12 Platform

TimePictra 12 is positioned as a software upgrade aimed at helping infrastructure operators better manage complex timing architectures. The latest version introduces a redesigned graphical user interface, broader automation tools and compatibility with high-accuracy timing technologies.

The platform has been engineered to handle up to 5,000 elements, more than twice the capacity of prior iterations. It is built to manage High-Accuracy Time Transfer connections, track GNSS observables through the company’s BlueSky technology and support clock alignment using its SkyWire technology.

Key Feature Description Element capacity Supports up to 5,000 elements, more than double earlier versions User interface Redesigned graphical user interface Automation Expanded automation capabilities Timing technologies High-Accuracy Time Transfer, BlueSky GNSS monitoring, SkyWire clock alignment

Management Perspective

“Operators are looking for more than basic synchronization monitoring, they need tools that help them manage advanced timing architectures with confidence,” said Randy Brudzinski, corporate vice president of Microchip’s frequency and time systems business. “With the TimePictra 12 platform, Microchip is enabling customers to manage HA-TT connections, GNSS reception and dispersed clock alignment from a centralized platform designed for the next generation of critical infrastructure networks.”

Integration With Microchip’s Timing Ecosystem

The TimePictra 12 platform has been built to integrate with Microchip’s existing synchronization portfolio. Supported products include the TimeProvider 4100, 4500 and 5000 grandmaster clocks, SSU-2000, TimeCesium 4400 and 5071 products, along with the company’s Skywire technology and BlueSky GNSS Firewall.

By connecting these solutions under a single software layer, TimePictra 12 enables centralized visibility and control across a variety of infrastructure environments, including 5G networks, utilities, transportation systems, power substations and data centers.

Availability

According to Microchip, TimePictra 12 is available immediately, either as a new purchase or as an upgrade, and can be obtained through the company’s sales representatives or authorized distributors.