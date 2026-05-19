USD/CAD Holds Near 1.3760 as Traders Await Canada CPI

Key Moments

USD/CAD trades firm near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.3760.

Price action remains supported by a broadly stronger US Dollar amid Fed rate expectations.

Investors now turn their focus to upcoming Canadian CPI data for fresh direction.

USD/CAD Holds Firm Near Key Technical Level

USD/CAD continues to trade with a firm tone, holding close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level around 1.3760. The pair remains supported as the US Dollar stays strong against major peers.

Market participants are positioning around key technical levels, with the 1.3760 zone acting as an important short-term resistance area.

US Dollar Strength Driven by Fed Expectations

The US Dollar remains supported by expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain a hawkish stance for longer. This has helped keep USD/CAD elevated near recent highs.

Higher US yields continue to attract investors, reinforcing demand for the Greenback. As a result, downside pressure on USD/CAD remains limited in the near term.

Canadian CPI Data in Focus

Attention now shifts to upcoming Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Traders are watching closely for signals on inflation trends and potential Bank of Canada policy direction.

Stronger-than-expected inflation could support the Canadian Dollar, while softer data may allow USD/CAD to extend its current bullish structure.

Driver Impact on USD/CAD Hawkish Fed expectations Supportive for USD Strong US Dollar momentum Keeps pair elevated Canadian CPI data Potential volatility trigger

Outlook

USD/CAD remains driven by the balance between US Dollar strength and Canadian inflation expectations. In the short term, the pair is likely to stay sensitive to both Fed commentary and Canadian CPI results.