Honeywell Boosts 2026 Forecast After Standalone Debut

Key Moments

Honeywell Technologies increased its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS forecast to a range of $8.05 to $8.35 from a prior outlook of $7.90 to $8.30.

Second-quarter sales rose 4% to $9.72 billion, exceeding analysts’ estimate of $9.51 billion, while adjusted quarterly EPS of $4.52 missed the $4.81 consensus.

The company projected full-year sales of $19.8 billion to $20.0 billion, supported by demand for industrial and building automation products.

Improved 2026 Profit Guidance Despite Earnings Miss

Honeywell Technologies raised its full-year 2026 profit outlook on Thursday, citing steady demand across its industrial and building automation portfolio, even as its latest quarterly profit came in below market expectations.

The company, which has just reported its first set of results as an independent entity following a three-way breakup, saw its shares advance 1.6% in premarket trading.

Adjusted profit for the most recent quarter increased 10% year-over-year to $4.52 per share. This result fell short of analysts’ expectations of $4.81 per share, based on data compiled by LSEG.

Updated Earnings and Sales Outlook

Honeywell Technologies now anticipates annual adjusted earnings per share of $8.05 to $8.35. This compares with its forecast from last month, which called for adjusted EPS in the range of $7.90 to $8.30.

The company projected full-year sales in a range of $19.8 billion to $20.0 billion and guided for organic sales growth of 3% to 4%.

Metric Current Figure / Range Previous / Comparison Quarterly adjusted EPS $4.52 $4.11 (prior-year quarter, implied 10% growth) Analyst estimate for quarterly EPS (LSEG) $4.81 – 2026 adjusted EPS guidance $8.05 – $8.35 $7.90 – $8.30 (prior month) Full-year sales outlook $19.8 billion – $20.0 billion – Second-quarter sales $9.72 billion $9.51 billion (analyst estimate) Second-quarter sales growth 4% –

Growth Strategy and End-Market Focus

Management outlined a plan last month to drive organic sales expansion by targeting a range of sectors, including data centers, semiconductors, LNG, grid infrastructure, life sciences, healthcare and hospitality.

The company pointed to resilient demand for its industrial and building automation offerings as a key factor supporting its enhanced 2026 profit outlook.

Corporate Restructuring and Spin-offs

In February 2025, Honeywell announced that it would separate into three standalone companies centered on automation, aerospace and advanced materials.

Honeywell Aerospace was spun off in June, while the advanced materials business had previously been separated as Solstice Advanced Materials. These moves left Honeywell Technologies as a dedicated automation company with a focus on industrial, process and building technologies.