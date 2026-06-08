XRP Slides Deeper Into Bear Territory as Sub-$1 Test Looms

Key Moments

XRP is trading at $1.14, well below its 200-day moving average at $1.61, with an RSI of 30.66 signaling oversold conditions.

Failed attempts to clear the $1.20 resistance level and a negative futures funding rate of -0.0061% are reinforcing the bearish structure.

Current projections assign a 70% probability that XRP will revisit the $0.95-$1.00 area, with limited odds of reclaiming $1.20 in the near term.

Technical Picture: Indicators Point to Sustained Weakness

XRP is locked in a pronounced downtrend, with price action signaling broad-based technical deterioration. The token is quoted at $1.14 while the 200-day moving average sits far above at $1.61, underscoring the depth of the current slide and the loss of longer-term trend support.

Momentum gauges reinforce this bearish backdrop. The relative strength index (RSI) stands at 30.66, firmly in oversold territory. At the same time, the MACD histogram is essentially flat at zero, indicating that directional momentum has largely evaporated after an extended period of selling pressure.

Bollinger Bands add further confirmation of the negative setup. On the band scale, where 0 represents the lower band, XRP is positioned at 0.15, showing that price is hugging the lower boundary of the volatility envelope. This pattern is described as part of a broader wave of systematic institutional selling that Blockchain.news has observed across several alternative cryptocurrencies.

Indicator Current Reading Implication Price $1.14 Trading below major moving averages 200-day moving average $1.61 Long-term trend remains decisively bearish RSI 30.66 Oversold conditions MACD histogram 0 Stalled momentum Bollinger Band position 0.15 Price clustered near lower band

Volume, Range, and Market Structure

Trading activity on Binance spot markets shows $130 million in daily volume, suggesting that while liquidity remains, it is being met with selling at progressively lower prices. The 24-hour trading band between $1.12 and $1.17 illustrates how narrow the current range is, with bulls unable to protect even a 5-cent window.

Repeated failures to sustain a break above the $1.20 resistance level have proven particularly damaging. Each rejection at $1.20 has been followed by increased downside pressure, cascading into further declines and driving XRP beneath all short-term moving averages. On the derivatives side, a futures funding rate of -0.0061% signals that market participants are positioning for additional weakness, with short positions receiving payment from longs.

Shifting Institutional Targets and Sentiment

The institutional outlook has shifted sharply. Standard Chartered has reduced its year-end price projection from $8 to $2.80, describing a reassessment of conditions affecting the broader digital asset space. In contrast, The Motley Fool is cited as maintaining targets in the $3-$4 range; however, these projections were established before the current technical breakdown and before the latest wave of regulatory headwinds.

This gap between earlier bullish expectations and present market behavior illustrates how rapidly sentiment can reverse in cryptocurrency markets. According to Blockchain.news, ongoing outflows from exchange-traded funds and the persistence of elevated interest rates are contributing to a macro backdrop that is unfavorable for risk-oriented assets such as XRP.

Projected Trading Path and Scenario Probabilities

The current configuration of indicators points to a high likelihood of further downside in the near term. Analysis suggests a 70% probability that XRP will revisit the $0.95-$1.00 area within the next two weeks. The lower Bollinger Band at $1.09 is identified as a nearby support level, but the pace of the current decline raises the risk that this support will not hold.

Key tactical levels are clearly defined. An end-of-day close below the immediate $1.12 support is seen as a catalyst that could drive price quickly toward $1.09. A breakdown through $1.09 would, in turn, open the way for sub-$1 price action. While typical oversold conditions over a 14-day window can lead to relief bounces, any such rebound would encounter strong resistance at $1.20, the level that has repeatedly capped upside attempts.

Scenario Price Range Estimated Probability Bearish continuation $0.95 – $1.00 70% Sideways consolidation $1.09 – $1.17 20% Bullish breakout above resistance Above $1.20 10%

From a risk-reward perspective, conditions are currently skewed in favor of bearish positioning. Analysts at Blockchain.news indicate that the outlook would only start to improve meaningfully if XRP were able to reclaim the 20-day moving average at $1.27. Given the existing momentum profile, this is characterized as an outcome that appears unlikely in the present environment.