Apple Reduces App Store Commissions in China

Key Moments

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) said it will cut its commission on digital sales in China to 25% from 30% following talks with regulators.

The new commission structure is set to take effect on Sunday in Apple’s largest international market.

Fees for smaller developers and certain subscription services will decline to 12% from 15%.

Commission Cuts in China Market

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stated on Friday that it will reduce the fees it charges app developers in China, a move the company described as following discussions with regulators in the country.

The company plans to lower its standard commission on digital sales in China to 25% from 30%. According to Apple, the revised rate will come into force on Sunday.

Impact on Smaller Developers and Subscriptions

Apple also indicated that the fee adjustment will apply beyond standard developer accounts. Smaller developers and certain subscription-based services will see their commissions cut to 12% from 15%.

