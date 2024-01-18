A2Z Smart Technologies Corp, a global provider of innovative technology solutions, said that on January 14th it had signed an initial purchase order for 2,000 smart carts to be deployed in one of the biggest retail chains in Australia – with more than 1,000 stores.

The deployment is slated to begin during the first half of 2024.

The purchase order includes an upfront fee, guaranteed monthly payments as well as a revenue-sharing model for the value-added services provided by A2Z’s Cust2mate Smart Cart technology.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey in the Australian market. Our partnership with one of the largest retail chains in the region underscores the global appeal and adaptability of our Smart Cart technology. We are optimistic this customer will expand the upgrade of its existing cart fleet in the quarters ahead. This expansion aligns with our commitment to delivering transformative technologies that shape the future of retail,” Guy Mordoch, Chief Executive Officer of Cust2Mate, said in a press release.