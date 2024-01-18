Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home  »  Stock News   »   A2Z gets initial purchase order for 2,000 smart carts in Australia

A2Z gets initial purchase order for 2,000 smart carts in Australia

January 18, 2024 7:47 am

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp, a global provider of innovative technology solutions, said that on January 14th it had signed an initial purchase order for 2,000 smart carts to be deployed in one of the biggest retail chains in Australia – with more than 1,000 stores.

The deployment is slated to begin during the first half of 2024.

The purchase order includes an upfront fee, guaranteed monthly payments as well as a revenue-sharing model for the value-added services provided by A2Z’s Cust2mate Smart Cart technology.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey in the Australian market. Our partnership with one of the largest retail chains in the region underscores the global appeal and adaptability of our Smart Cart technology. We are optimistic this customer will expand the upgrade of its existing cart fleet in the quarters ahead. This expansion aligns with our commitment to delivering transformative technologies that shape the future of retail,” Guy Mordoch, Chief Executive Officer of Cust2Mate, said in a press release.

Author: Miroslav Marinoff, a news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market and the US Stock Market.
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News