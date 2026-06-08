WTI Crude Above $90 as Middle East Tensions Escalate

Key Moments

WTI trades around $90.50 per barrel in Asian hours after opening with a bullish gap

Iran’s missile launches toward Israel and renewed Israeli strikes on Lebanon heighten geopolitical risk and disrupt regional oil flows

OPEC+ approves a July production quota increase of 188,000 barrels per day, with limited expected impact amid shipping disruptions

WTI Supported Above $90 After Geopolitical Shock

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures eased slightly after a bullish gap at the open, but remained in positive territory, trading near $90.50 per barrel during Asian trading on Monday. The move followed a sharp jump in prices triggered by Iran’s launch of several missile salvos toward Israel, accompanied by warnings against further military operations in Lebanon and threats to an already fragile ceasefire amid stalled peace talks.

Israel’s military reported that incoming missiles were fully intercepted and that there were no casualties. Even so, the incident unsettled energy markets, reinforcing concerns that the regional conflict could intensify and further strain oil supply routes.

Strait of Hormuz Flows Strained as Regional Conflict Deepens

Geopolitical tensions escalated further on Sunday when Israel carried out renewed airstrikes on Lebanon despite an existing truce. The action undermined expectations for a broader resolution to the regional conflict and pushed back the expected resumption of crude shipments through the key Strait of Hormuz.

The prolonged disruption and what is described as an ongoing near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz have effectively constricted vital energy exports from the Persian Gulf. This has helped keep crude prices elevated and largely reversed most of Friday’s declines, which had previously been driven by growing optimism that tensions between the United States and Iran might ease.

U.S. Political Response and Diplomatic Calls

In reaction to the latest developments, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Israel’s strikes on Beirut. According to the report, Trump said he would press Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from retaliatory action against Iran, while also urging Tehran to return to diplomatic talks.

The interplay between military activity, diplomatic efforts, and constrained shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has become a central driver for crude benchmarks, reinforcing risk premiums across the oil complex.

OPEC+ Output Decision Seen as Largely Symbolic

Against this backdrop, OPEC+ – the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies – agreed on Sunday to raise its July production quota by 188,000 barrels per day. Despite the formal increase, market observers cited in the report expect the move to have minimal practical effect on available supply.

Many OPEC+ members are currently unable to reach their assigned production levels because of the shipping constraints in and around the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, Russia’s output capacity has been significantly impaired by recent infrastructure attacks, further limiting the coalition’s ability to bring additional barrels to market.

Factor Detail WTI price level Trades around $90.50 per barrel during Asian hours on Monday Key geopolitical events Iran launches missiles toward Israel; Israel conducts renewed strikes on Lebanon Supply route impact Anticipated restart of crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz is delayed OPEC+ decision July production quota raised by 188,000 barrels per day Market expectation Quota hike seen having limited effect as many members cannot meet targets

WTI Oil: Definition and Market Drivers

WTI Oil is a type of crude oil traded on international markets. The acronym WTI refers to West Texas Intermediate, one of three major crude benchmarks alongside Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is described as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content, and is regarded as a high-quality grade that is comparatively easy to refine. It is produced in the United States and distributed through the Cushing hub, sometimes called “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World.” WTI serves as a key reference price for the broader oil market and its price is frequently cited in financial media.

Core Influences on WTI Pricing

As with other assets, supply and demand dynamics are central to the valuation of WTI crude. Global economic growth can boost demand, while weaker growth can depress consumption. Political instability, armed conflict, and sanctions can interfere with supply and influence price levels.

Decisions by OPEC, a group of leading oil-producing nations, are another major factor. The value of the U.S. dollar also matters, since most oil transactions are denominated in dollars. A weaker dollar can make crude cheaper for non-dollar buyers, while a stronger dollar can have the opposite effect.

Role of Inventory Data

Weekly inventory releases from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) are closely watched indicators for WTI. Changes in inventory levels reflect shifts in supply-demand balances. A decline in inventories can signal stronger demand and support higher prices, while an increase can indicate oversupply and weigh on prices.

API typically publishes its report every Tuesday, followed by EIA on Wednesday. The two sets of figures are often similar, reportedly falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA numbers are generally considered more reliable, as the agency is part of the U.S. government.

OPEC and OPEC+ Influence on WTI

OPEC, or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, is described as a group of 12 oil-producing states that collectively establish production quotas for member nations at semiannual meetings. These policy choices can have a material impact on WTI. Reductions in quotas can tighten supply and support higher prices, while quota increases can add supply and exert downward pressure.

OPEC+ refers to the broader coalition that includes OPEC members and ten additional non-OPEC producers, notably Russia. Coordinated decisions within this enlarged group play a significant role in shaping expectations for global oil supply and, by extension, WTI pricing.