Oil Jumps as Geopolitical Risks Offset OPEC+ Supply

Key Moments

Brent and WTI crude climbed about 4-5% as Iran-Israel missile exchanges fueled worries over supply disruption and global inflation.

EU natural gas gained 5% to €51.2, marking its strongest move in three weeks amid similar supply concerns.

Key OPEC+ producers confirmed a planned 188,000 b/d production increase starting in July 2026, with full flexibility to adjust the pace.

Geopolitical Risk Pushes Oil and Gas Prices Higher

BNY’s Bob Savage reported a sharp rally in crude benchmarks as markets reacted to rising tensions in the Middle East. Brent and WTI each advanced roughly 4-5% following Iran-Israel missile exchanges, which intensified fears of potential supply disruptions and renewed upward pressure on global inflation.

Savage also highlighted that EU natural gas prices moved notably higher, reflecting the same concerns about the security of energy supplies. The move in gas markets aligned with the broader risk premium being built into oil prices.

Contract Move Price Context WTI Up 4.7% $94.80 Reaction to Iran/Israel missile exchanges and ceasefire doubts Brent Up 4.7% $97.50 Reaction to Iran/Israel missile exchanges and ceasefire doubts EU natural gas Up 5% €51.2 Strongest rise in three weeks, linked to supply fears

“WTI up 4.7% to $94.80, Brent up 4.7% to $97.50 – both reflect Iran/Israel missile exchanges and doubts about President Trump’s 60-day ceasefire negotiations.”

“EU natural gas also moved higher, up 5% to €51.2, the most in three weeks, linked to the same fears of ongoing supply disruption.”

Inventory Outlook and Demand-Supply Balance

Beyond immediate price action, Savage pointed to expectations for tightening physical balances. He noted that projected inventory draws could increase meaningfully in the near term.

“Draws could rise further to around 11 mb/d in June.”

This prospective deepening of draws underscores the market sensitivity to any additional disruptions or delays in supply, particularly as geopolitical risks remain elevated.

OPEC+ Sets Gradual Production Increase With Flexibility

On the supply side, key OPEC+ members confirmed plans for a measured increase in output. According to Savage, several major producers outlined a coordinated, incremental adjustment beginning in mid-2026.

“Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman said they will implement a combined oil production hike of 188,000 b/d in July 2026.”

The producers emphasized that the move is designed to balance market conditions while retaining the ability to respond to changing dynamics.

“The group said the move reflects a cautious approach to supporting market stability amid evolving market conditions, while retaining full flexibility to increase, pause or reverse the phased withdrawal of cuts, including those announced in November 2023.”

Near-Term Pricing Anchored by Risk Versus Supply Path

Savage concluded that the tug-of-war between escalating geopolitical risk and the outlined, but adjustable, OPEC+ production path will be central to how crude prices evolve in the near term. The current combination of heightened conflict risk, expected inventory draws, and a cautious supply strategy from producers is shaping the market’s risk premium and volatility profile.