GBP/USD Stays Above 1.3200 as Downtrend Persists

Key Moments

GBP/USD trades near 1.3200 after breaking a five-day losing streak, but continues to move within a descending channel on the daily chart.

The 14-day RSI sits around 38, signaling waning downside momentum while still lacking sufficient buying strength to reverse the corrective phase.

Key technical levels include support near 1.3150 and resistance at the nine-day EMA at 1.3291, with additional upside markers at 1.3412, 1.3460, and 1.3869.

Downtrend Persists Despite Pause in Selling

GBP/USD has paused its recent decline, ending a five-day losing run and trading close to 1.3200 during Asian hours on Tuesday. Daily chart signals continue to highlight a bearish backdrop, with price action tracking lower inside a descending channel.

In the near term, the tone remains moderately negative, as the pair is trading beneath both the nine-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). These moving averages are acting as dynamic resistance, reinforcing a short-term downward configuration for the pair.

Momentum Indicators and Support Levels

The latest 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned near 38 after rebounding from oversold territory. This placement points to easing selling pressure, but still falls short of indicating the kind of demand that would be needed to meaningfully challenge the prevailing corrective move from recent peaks.

On the downside, GBP/USD may revisit immediate support at the lower boundary of the descending channel, located around 1.3150. A sustained move below this zone would open the door toward 1.3010, identified as the lowest level since April 2025 and recorded in November 2025.

Upside Barriers and Potential Trend Shift

If buying interest gains traction, the pair could advance toward initial resistance at the nine-day EMA, currently at 1.3291. A further extension higher would bring the 50-day EMA at 1.3412 into view, followed by the upper boundary of the descending channel near 1.3460.

A break above this confluence of resistance levels would mark a significant shift in tone, establishing a bullish bias and creating scope for a move toward 1.3869. This level represents the highest reading since September 2021, reached on January 27.

GBP/USD: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Pound Sterling Performance Against Major Currencies

The table below highlights the percentage change of the British Pound (GBP) against major counterparts today. According to this snapshot, the British Pound showed the strongest performance versus the New Zealand Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.03% -0.08% -0.05% 0.05% 0.12% 0.20% -0.10% EUR 0.03% -0.04% 0.02% 0.13% 0.18% 0.26% -0.03% GBP 0.08% 0.04% 0.06% 0.18% 0.23% 0.30% 0.01% JPY 0.05% -0.02% -0.06% 0.11% 0.16% 0.24% -0.04% CAD -0.05% -0.13% -0.18% -0.11% 0.06% 0.14% -0.15% AUD -0.12% -0.18% -0.23% -0.16% -0.06% 0.09% -0.21% NZD -0.20% -0.26% -0.30% -0.24% -0.14% -0.09% -0.30% CHF 0.10% 0.03% -0.01% 0.04% 0.15% 0.21% 0.30%

The heat map above reflects percentage changes between the major currencies. The base currency is taken from the left-hand column, while the quote currency is selected from the top row. For instance, choosing the British Pound in the left column and moving to the US Dollar column shows the value for GBP (base)/USD (quote).