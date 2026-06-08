Nvidia Deepens South Korea Ties With AI Chip Deals Push

Key Moments

Nvidia secured multi-year partnerships in South Korea with SK Hynix, SK Telecom, Naver, Doosan Group, and LG Group. These deals support its expanding AI roadmap.

In addition, SK Telecom plans to build a gigawatt-scale AI cloud in South Korea using Nvidia technology. It aims to launch its first AI data center in 2027.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s tech ministry plans to buy 9,704 GPUs in 2026 for a national AI project worth 2.08 trillion won. This includes 2,016 Nvidia Vera Rubin GPUs.

Strategic Push Into South Korea

Nvidia announced new partnerships in South Korea on Monday. It worked with SK Hynix, SK Telecom, Naver, and Doosan Group. The company aims to secure key memory supply for AI systems and expand its customer base.

These announcements came during CEO Jensen Huang’s visit to South Korea. He arrived on Friday. During the trip, he met executives, attended events, and made public appearances.

However, Nvidia and its partners did not disclose financial terms for the agreements.

SK Group Alliance Focused on Memory and AI Infrastructure

SK Group is South Korea’s second-largest family-owned conglomerate. It said its affiliates SK Hynix and SK Telecom each signed separate deals with Nvidia.

SK Hynix entered a multi-year partnership with Nvidia. It will develop advanced memory products for global AI data centers. In addition, it will align production with Nvidia’s growing demand.

Moreover, both companies noted strong demand for memory chips. They said supply is struggling to keep up. As a result, they aim to support Nvidia’s expansion into AI supercomputing, robotics, and personal computing.

Huang Emphasizes Scale and Duration of SK Hynix Agreement

Huang met SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won at SK Hynix’s headquarters. There, he highlighted the strength of the partnership.

He said SK Hynix remains Nvidia’s largest memory partner. He also added that it will continue in that role.

Furthermore, he described the deal as long-term. It extends beyond two years and may continue further.

He also noted scale. Nvidia already spends billions of dollars annually with SK Hynix. He said this spending will grow significantly.

Meanwhile, analyst Ryu Young-ho of NH Investment & Securities said the deal signals a shift. Memory chips are moving away from commodity pricing. Instead, they are becoming more customized for specific clients.

AI Data Center and Cloud Projects With SK Telecom, Naver and Doosan

SK Telecom plans a gigawatt-scale AI cloud in South Korea. It will use Nvidia technology. The company expects its first AI data center to open in 2027.

In addition, Naver and Doosan Group will also use Nvidia systems for AI data centers.

Doosan develops robots and supplies materials for Nvidia’s Blackwell chips. It said it expects its energy solutions to support Nvidia data center platforms. It also plans to adopt Nvidia’s physical AI technology.

Robotics and Data Center Design Collaboration With LG Group

Nvidia also partners with LG Group. The companies work together on electronics, mechanical systems, and robotics.

Huang said they also collaborate on future data center design. This includes cooling systems, power delivery, and overall architecture.

Expanded Partnership With Hyundai Motor Group

Nvidia plans to expand its work with Hyundai Motor Group. The focus includes mobility, robotics, and AI manufacturing.

Huang said both companies want to accelerate industrial robotics. They also aim to apply AI across all forms of mobility.

In addition, he praised Hyundai’s planned AI data center in Saemangeum. He compared it to an “AI Valley” similar to Silicon Valley.

Government GPU Procurement Plan

South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT announced a major AI investment plan. It will buy 9,704 GPUs in 2026.

The program is worth 2.08 trillion won. It also includes 2,016 Nvidia Vera Rubin GPUs.

Entity Initiative Key Details SK Hynix Multi-year partnership with Nvidia Develops advanced memory for AI data centers. Aligns supply with Nvidia demand. SK Telecom AI cloud project Builds gigawatt-scale AI cloud. First data center launches in 2027. Naver AI data center development Uses Nvidia technology for infrastructure buildout. Doosan Group AI data centers and robotics Supplies materials and energy solutions. Adopts Nvidia physical AI systems. LG Group Robotics and data center design Works on robotics and data center engineering, including cooling and power systems. Hyundai Motor Group AI mobility and manufacturing Expands robotics and autonomous systems. Builds AI data infrastructure. South Korea Tech Ministry National AI GPU program Purchases 9,704 GPUs for 2.08 trillion won project. Includes Nvidia Vera Rubin chips.

Market Reaction and Chip Stock Volatility

South Korea plays a major role in global manufacturing. It produces semiconductors, electronics, automobiles, and ships.

AI demand has boosted its economy and stock market. SK Hynix and Samsung lead global memory production. They supply chips for data centers worldwide.

However, markets turned volatile this week. The Kospi index fell 8.3% on Monday. Strong U.S. jobs data raised expectations of higher interest rates. As a result, investors sold technology stocks globally.

Samsung shares dropped 10.2%. SK Hynix fell 7.7%.

Despite the selloff, Huang stayed positive. He said investors should remain confident. In addition, he suggested lower prices present buying opportunities.

Finally, Huang is expected to meet Samsung semiconductor head Jun Young-hyun later Monday.