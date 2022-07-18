NZD/USD extended a rebound from a 26-month trough on Monday, after New Zealand’s CPI inflation reached a three-decade peak, while exceeding market expectations and adding to the possibility of a huge interest rate hike from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

The country’s annual consumer price inflation was reported at 7.3% in the second quarter, accelerating from 6.9% in Q1. It has been the highest annual inflation since Q2 of 1990, according to Statistics New Zealand.

The quarter-on-quarter CPI increase was 1.7%, following a 1.8% surge in Q1.

Many expect the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will hike interest rates by 50 basis points in August, but still, the red-hot inflation reading has reinforced the prospect of a super-sized move – similar to RBNZ’s global peers.

“A 75 bp hike at the August (monetary policy statement) is a very real possibility, particularly if the labour market data on 3 August delivers another hawkish surprise,” ANZ analysts wrote in an investor note.

Last week, the RBNZ’s official cash rate was raised to 2.50% in a continuing string of hikes.

The central bank has indicated it will bring the cash rate up to 4.0% by mid-2023. Before the latest inflation data print, the majority of analysts had not anticipated a move that far.

As of 8:58 GMT on Monday NZD/USD was edging up 0.30% to trade at 0.6175. Last week the major Forex pair went down as low as 0.6060, which has been its weakest level since May 19th 2020 (0.6033).

NZD/USD has retreated 1.04% so far in July, following another 4.20% slump in June.

Daily Pivot Levels (traditional method of calculation)

Central Pivot – 0.6148

R1 – 0.6185

R2 – 0.6213

R3 – 0.6249

R4 – 0.6286

S1 – 0.6120

S2 – 0.6084

S3 – 0.6056

S4 – 0.6027