Rupiah Falls as Fiscal Jitters Meet Strong US Data

Key Moments

USD/IDR rose for a second straight session. It hit a record high of 18,074 during Asian trading on Thursday.

Meanwhile, concerns over Indonesia’s fiscal outlook weighed on sentiment. In addition, downgrade risks and index-related outflows added pressure on the Rupiah.

At the same time, stronger U.S. labor data supported expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep rates high. This also strengthened the U.S. Dollar.

Rupiah Hits Fresh Record Low Against the Dollar

USD/IDR extended gains for a second consecutive day. During Asian hours on Thursday, it touched a new all-time high of 18,074. As a result, the Indonesian Rupiah weakened further against the U.S. Dollar.

Traders focused on Indonesia’s fiscal position. They also reacted to growing speculation about a possible sovereign rating downgrade.

Fiscal Concerns and Index Changes Trigger Capital Outflows

Investor sentiment toward Indonesian assets weakened further. Capital outflows also picked up pace.

In addition, eight domestic equities were removed from the FTSE Russell index. This move added to earlier selling linked to MSCI-related adjustments.

Meanwhile, higher oil and gas import costs reduced Indonesia’s trade surplus in April. Foreign exchange reserves also fell to their lowest level in nearly two years. This drop reflected stronger intervention by Bank Indonesia.

Key Indonesia-Related Factors Market Impact USD/IDR at record high of 18,074 Signals continued Rupiah weakness against the U.S. Dollar Fears of sovereign rating downgrade Increases caution toward Indonesian assets FTSE Russell index removals Intensifies equity-related capital outflows Rising energy import costs Reduces trade surplus in April Lower foreign reserves Shows stronger central bank FX intervention

Geopolitical Developments Temper Dollar Gains

However, upside in USD/IDR may be limited in the short term. Risk appetite improved after news of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

The agreement followed US-led talks in Washington. It also included conditions linked to a broader cessation of fire involving Hezbollah.

In addition, both sides agreed to establish pilot security zones. Lebanese armed forces will take control of these areas, according to the statement.

Strong U.S. Labor Data Reinforces Fed Rate Expectations

On the other hand, stronger U.S. labor data supported the Dollar. Recent figures, including ADP payrolls and JOLTS job openings, came in above expectations.

As a result, traders increased bets that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates high for longer. Some even expect further tightening this year.

This outlook continues to provide support for the U.S. Dollar.

Understanding Risk Sentiment in Markets

Market sentiment often shifts between “risk-on” and “risk-off” conditions. These shifts strongly influence currencies and asset prices.

Defining “Risk-On” and “Risk-Off”

In simple terms, “risk-on” means investors are optimistic. They buy riskier assets because they expect growth. In contrast, “risk-off” means investors turn cautious. They move into safer assets and reduce exposure to risk.

Assets That Reflect Risk Sentiment

During “risk-on” periods, stocks usually rise. Most commodities also gain, as demand expectations improve. However, gold may lag.

By contrast, “risk-off” periods support bonds and safe-haven assets. Gold often rises, while riskier assets come under pressure.

Currencies in Risk-On vs Risk-Off Conditions

Commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, and New Zealand Dollar tend to rise in “risk-on” markets. This happens because global growth expectations increase demand for commodities.

On the other hand, safe-haven currencies tend to perform better in “risk-off” conditions. These include the U.S. Dollar, Japanese Yen, and Swiss Franc. Investors favor them because they offer stability during uncertainty.