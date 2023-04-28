EDF said on Friday its like-for-like sales had risen 34.6% year-on-year to EUR 47.8 billion in the first quarter supported by higher electricity and gas prices.

Still, the company reported a drop in nuclear production as a result of reactor outages and strikes across France.

EDF’s nuclear output in France decreased to 85.2 terawatt-hours in the first quarter, which is 6.5 terawatt-hours less than in Q1 2022.

“This decrease is explained by a lower nuclear fleet availability, mainly due to outages for the controls and repairs on the pipes affected by the stress corrosion phenomenon, and to the impacts of social movements,” the French nuclear power giant said in a statement, cited by Reuters.

The company reiterated a projection of nuclear production in France for this year within a range of 300 to 330 terawatt-hours.

The shares of Electricité de France SA (EDF) were last trading flat at EUR 11.93 on the Paris Stock Exchange on Friday.

The nuclear power giant’s total market cap now stands at EUR 47.701 billion.

The shares of Electricité de France SA have retreated 0.58% so far this year, following a 21.46% gain in 2022.