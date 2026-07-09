Mattel Faces Pressure After Goldman Sachs Downgrade

Key Moments

Goldman Sachs lowered Mattel’s rating to Sell from Neutral and cut its price target to $12, pressuring the stock in premarket trading.

The new $12 target is based on 8x 2027 estimated EPS, down from a 10.0x multiple, and trails the roughly 10% upside Goldman sees across its broader Entertainment coverage.

Analysts highlighted mounting execution challenges across Mattel’s core toy portfolio and newer initiatives in trading cards, collectibles, and video games.

Rating Cut and Valuation Reset

Goldman Sachs downgraded Mattel to Sell from Neutral and reduced its price target to $12 from $9, a move that pushed the stock down 1.7% in premarket trading on Thursday. The bank tied the downgrade to rising execution risks as the company approaches the second half of 2026.

The revised $12 target is derived from 8x 2027 estimated earnings per share, a step down from the previous 10.0x earnings multiple. This new valuation framework stands in contrast to the approximately 10% upside Goldman Sachs currently forecasts, on average, for the rest of its Entertainment sector coverage.

The compression in Mattel’s valuation multiple reflects what Goldman described as “a mark-to-market to other low-growth consumer products companies,” a peer group characterized by more conservative valuation assumptions than those previously applied to Mattel.

Execution Complexity and Key Headwinds

Analysts led by Stephen Laszczyk framed Mattel as “an execution story with a higher than average degree of operational complexity” over the next six to 12 months. They pointed to three main areas of concern that they believe are weighing on the investment case.

Key Challenge Analyst Concern Macro and geopolitical environment Managing a volatile geopolitical, macro, and consumer backdrop Industry competition Facing intense competitive pressure within the toy industry New growth initiatives Executing on investment initiatives in trading cards, collectibles, and video games

Goldman Sachs said it expects Mattel shares to remain “range-bound to lower,” highlighting downside risk to both earnings estimates and valuation until the company can demonstrate more reliable delivery in its legacy toy franchises and its emerging growth platforms.

Concerns Around Content and IP Monetization

The analysts singled out the muted performance of the Masters of the Universe content rollout and its related app-based video game as a tangible sign of weaker visibility into future returns on capital.

The Masters of the Universe franchise had been framed as a key initiative in Mattel’s broader effort to convert intellectual property into multi-platform revenue streams. Its softer-than-anticipated reception has, according to the report, sparked doubts about how scalable that strategy may be.

What Could Improve the Outlook

Despite the downgrade, Goldman Sachs outlined several developments that could lead to a more constructive stance on Mattel’s shares. Factors that analysts said would turn them more positive on the stock are a successful repositioning of the Barbie brand that returns it to consistent growth; proof points validating Mattel’s new strategic investments and portfolio evolution; and stronger-than-expected top-line support from the company’s toy-related content slate.