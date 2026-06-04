Euro Struggles Near 1.1600 on Rate Debate, Data Risks

Key Moments

EUR/USD trades slightly higher around 1.1600 but remains close to its recent low, signaling a still-fragile outlook.

Markets anticipate intense European Central Bank discussion on tightening policy after May HICP rose to 3.2% headline and 2.5% core YoY.

Investors await Friday’s US May Nonfarm Payrolls report as the US Dollar Index holds near an over eight-week high around 99.55.

EUR/USD Holds Near 1.1600 Amid Persistent Uncertainty

The EUR/USD pair is trading modestly higher near 1.1600 in early European dealings on Thursday. Despite the slight uptick, the pair remains close to its low from Wednesday, underscoring that sentiment around the common currency stays cautious and the broader outlook is still unclear.

The euro continues to face pressure as elevated energy prices, linked to the ongoing Middle East crisis, weigh on currencies of economies that depend heavily on imported oil for their energy requirements.

ECB Policy Expectations Shaped by Rising Inflation

Market participants are divided on whether the European Central Bank will move to raise interest rates at its upcoming policy meeting. However, expectations are strong that policymakers will engage in extensive discussion about further tightening financial conditions in response to persistent inflation.

Data for May showed both headline and core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) accelerating, with headline inflation at 3.2% Year-on-Year and core HICP at 2.5% Year-on-Year.

US Dollar Index Steady Ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is edging lower toward 99.45, yet it remains close to its more than eight-week high at 99.55. The index stays broadly supported as the United States and Iran are described as struggling to reach a deal.

Looking ahead, traders are focused on the release of US Nonfarm Payrolls data for May, scheduled for Friday, which could provide fresh direction for the dollar and, in turn, for EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Technical Outlook

EUR/USD is trading slightly higher around 1.1600 at the time of writing. The near-term technical picture remains bearish, with the pair holding below the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) at 1.1646.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands around 43 and is tilted to the downside, indicating that sellers are still in control even as prices have recently stabilized.

On the upside, initial resistance is located at the 20-day EMA near 1.1646. A daily close above this level would be required to alleviate the immediate downward bias. On the downside, a drop below the May 21 low at 1.1576 could open the way for a move toward 1.1500.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Key Euro Area Inflation Indicator

The Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) tracks changes in the prices of a representative basket of goods and services in the European Monetary Union. It is harmonized across member states through a common methodology and weighting scheme. The Year-on-Year reading compares the price level in the reference month with the same month a year earlier. Core HICP excludes more volatile categories such as food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco and is closely monitored as a measure of underlying inflation and shifts in purchasing behavior. Higher readings are generally interpreted as supportive for the euro, while lower readings tend to be viewed as negative.

Core HICP – Latest Release Details