Kiwi Climbs as Ceasefire Talks Plan Lifts Risk Appetite

Key Moments

NZD/USD trades about 0.2% higher near 0.5835, rebounding from a four-month low around 0.5680.

Both the US and Iran confirm they will send delegations to Pakistan for negotiations on a 10-point permanent ceasefire proposal.

NZD/USD holds above the 20-day EMA at 0.5796, with key resistance near the March 20 high around 0.5900.

Risk Tone Improves as US and Iran Prepare for Talks

The NZD/USD pair is trading firmer during the European session on Thursday, up 0.2% and hovering near 0.5835. The New Zealand Dollar is benefiting from an improved tone toward risk-sensitive assets after both the United States and Iran confirmed that they will dispatch teams to Pakistan for the first round of discussions on a 10-point peace plan aimed at securing a permanent ceasefire.

Iran, however, has criticized the United States in connection with Israeli actions in Lebanon. The article notes that NZD/USD has staged a sharp recovery from its recent four-month low near 0.5680, with the move also pushing the pair back above its 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

New Zealand Dollar Performance Versus Major Currencies

New Zealand Dollar Price Today

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) has shown notable strength against several major counterparts, with the article highlighting that NZD has been strongest against the Japanese Yen.

Base Currency Quote Currency Performance Detail New Zealand Dollar (NZD) Japanese Yen (JPY) New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

The accompanying heat map (described but not shown) is said to illustrate the percentage changes between major currencies. In that framework, the base currency is selected from the left-hand column and the quote currency from the top row. For example, selecting the New Zealand Dollar as the base and moving horizontally to the US Dollar cell would reveal the percentage move in NZD (base)/USD (quote).

Diplomatic Developments and Market Sentiment

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that US President Donald Trump will send Vice President (VP) JD Vance-led team to Pakistan on Saturday to discuss the 10-point peace proposal shared by Iran as demands for a permanent ceasefire.

During the day, Iranian ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam confirmed, through a tweet on X, that a team is scheduled to visit Pakistan in night for the first round of talks. However, Moghadam alleged that the US violated clauses of the 10-point plan, with Israel attacking Iran-backed Houthis in Lebanon.

Despite the planned talks, overall risk sentiment remains somewhat cautious. The article notes that investors are wary that continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon could jeopardize the durability of a two-week ceasefire. Reflecting this tone, S&P 500 futures are lower by 0.4% in European trading. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback versus six major peers, is described as trading in subdued fashion around 99.00.

NZD/USD Technical Outlook

As of the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading near 0.5835. The pair is maintaining a mildly constructive technical stance, with spot remaining above the 20-day EMA at 0.5796.

The Relative Strength Index (14) quickly shifts into the 40.00-60.00 range from below 40.00, signaling a bullish reversal.

On the downside, immediate support is identified at the 20-period EMA. A clear break below this zone could undermine the current recovery phase and put focus on the April 3 high at 0.5753. On the topside, the key resistance level is cited as the March 20 high around 0.5900. A decisive move above that area would be needed to confirm a more substantial bullish continuation in the near term.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Fundamental Drivers of the New Zealand Dollar

The article provides broader context on what typically drives the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi. It explains that NZD’s value is largely influenced by the overall performance of the New Zealand economy and by the stance of the country’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). It also highlights several specific factors that tend to be important for NZD price action.

The performance of the Chinese economy is described as an important influence on NZD, given China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner. Weaker Chinese economic data can imply reduced demand for New Zealand exports, weighing on the domestic economy and its currency.

Dairy prices are cited as another key driver, as dairy is New Zealand’s primary export. Higher dairy prices support export income and can be positive for both the economy and NZD.

RBNZ Policy and Interest Rate Dynamics

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is said to target inflation between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with an emphasis on holding it close to 2%. To achieve this, the central bank adjusts interest rates to influence economic activity and inflation.

When inflation runs too high, the RBNZ may raise interest rates to cool economic momentum. While this may slow growth, it also tends to lift bond yields and can increase foreign investor interest in New Zealand assets, thereby supporting NZD.

Conversely, when the RBNZ cuts interest rates, it generally puts downward pressure on NZD.

The rate differential between New Zealand and the United States – that is, how New Zealand interest rates compare to those set by the US Federal Reserve, both currently and as expected – is highlighted as an important determinant of NZD/USD movements.

Role of Economic Data in NZD Valuation

Macroeconomic indicators from New Zealand are described as crucial in assessing the health of the economy and, by extension, in influencing NZD. Strong economic data – such as solid growth, low unemployment, and high confidence – tend to support the currency.

Robust performance can attract foreign capital and may lead the RBNZ to consider higher interest rates, especially if accompanied by elevated inflation, which would typically be NZD-positive. In contrast, weak economic numbers usually weigh on the currency.

Impact of Global Risk Sentiment on the Kiwi

The article notes that NZD typically behaves as a risk-on currency. It tends to appreciate when investors perceive lower global risks and maintain an optimistic view on growth prospects. Such environments frequently favor commodities and so-called commodity currencies, a group that includes the Kiwi.

In periods of heightened volatility or uncertainty, investors often rotate out of higher-risk assets and into traditional safe havens. Under those conditions, NZD commonly comes under pressure as part of broader risk aversion flows.