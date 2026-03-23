Key Moments

Stifel upgraded Valvoline to Buy from Hold and set a $42 price target following a recent pullback in the stock.

The firm highlighted Valvoline’s ability to pass through higher base oil costs, supported by pricing power and a 19-year streak of same-store sales growth.

Stifel projected significant unit expansion from about 2,380 locations to roughly 4,000 over the next decade, with a national advertising fund planned for fiscal 2027.

Stifel Upgrade Sparks Rally in Valvoline Shares

Investing.com – Stifel raised its rating on Valvoline to Buy from Hold, arguing that the recent weakness in the share price has already reflected market concerns about higher oil and gasoline costs.

Valvoline shares climbed 5% in Monday trading following the call. Despite the move, the stock has declined 4% over the past year.

The brokerage assigned a $42 price target, expressing confidence that the company’s business structure can cushion the impact of higher base oil prices.

Business Model and Pricing Dynamics

Stifel noted that finished lubricants represent only about 12% of Valvoline’s revenue, helping to constrain the direct effect of higher base oil costs on overall results. The firm underscored the company’s pricing power, supported by a 19-year track record of same-store sales growth, as a key factor in managing margin pressure.

According to Stifel, Valvoline is positioned to pass through higher input costs with relatively modest price adjustments. The brokerage estimated that a $1 per gallon increase in base oil prices would necessitate only about a $0.50 price increase to customers to preserve margins. This is underpinned by what Stifel described as low price sensitivity, given the infrequency of oil changes for most customers.

Structural Offsets and Revenue Drivers

Beyond direct pricing, the firm drew attention to several structural factors that can help offset cost pressures. These include variable pricing across Valvoline’s franchised network and rising waste-oil recovery revenue, which tends to move in line with crude prices.

Key Metric / Factor Stifel Commentary Finished lubricants share of revenue About 12% of total revenue Base oil cost pass-through $1 per gallon increase in base oil implies about $0.50 price increase to customers Same-store sales track record 19-year streak of growth Current locations About 2,380 units Long-term unit potential Roughly 4,000 units over the next decade Consensus Q2 same-store sales expectation About 5.3%

Expansion Strategy and Capital Efficiency

Stifel also emphasized the company’s long-term growth runway in what it described as a fragmented market. Valvoline currently operates about 2,380 locations, and the brokerage believes the network could expand to roughly 4,000 units over the coming decade.

The report highlighted the use of lower-cost modular store formats and build-to-suit strategies, which are expected to reduce capital requirements and accelerate the ramp-up of new locations.

Looking ahead, Stifel pointed to a planned national advertising fund launch in fiscal 2027 as another lever to enhance returns from new stores by speeding up customer adoption.

Near-Term Outlook and Demand Resilience

In the near term, Stifel anticipates a recovery in demand following earlier weather-related disruptions. The firm cited data indicating improving traffic trends that could support second-quarter same-store sales at or above current market expectations of about 5.3%.

The brokerage added that demand for oil changes has historically shown resilience even when fuel prices are elevated, with only modest reductions in miles driven in most situations. In this context, Stifel expects pricing gains to offset any limited volume headwinds.