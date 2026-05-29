Dogecoin Eyes Utility Growth Beyond Meme Coin Status

Key Moments

Dogecoin (DOGE) has fallen below $0.1000 and now trades about 85% below its 2021 record high.

Meanwhile, DOGE-focused ETFs from 21Shares and Bitwise now manage roughly $14 million in assets.

In addition, a recent report found that 25% of U.S. crypto investors hold Dogecoin, while 17% plan to buy more.

Market Pressure on Meme Coins

Meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE) have faced heavy selling pressure since their sharp rallies in 2021. As a result, investors are now focusing more on projects with practical use cases and long-term utility.

Most meme coins still rely heavily on internet culture and social media hype. However, several projects are trying to expand beyond speculation by adding real-world functionality.

Even so, prices remain under pressure. Dogecoin fell below $0.1000 on Friday. That leaves the token about 85% below its all-time high of $0.7376 reached on May 8, 2021.

Dogecoin’s Position in the Crypto Market

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin each serve different roles in the crypto market. Bitcoin is widely viewed as a store of value. Ethereum supports smart contracts and tokenized assets. Meanwhile, Dogecoin remains the leading meme coin.

Bitcoin is mainly used for institutional holdings and large transactions. In contrast, Ethereum has become a major platform for tokenized Real World Assets (RWAs).

Dogecoin, however, still depends heavily on community support and speculative trading. Even so, the token has started gaining traction in traditional finance.

For example, Dogecoin-focused ETFs from 21Shares and Bitwise now hold about $14 million in assets under management. This signals growing institutional interest in DOGE.

Still, Dogecoin’s use in everyday payments remains limited. Merchant adoption is relatively small. In addition, some major companies, including Tesla, no longer accept DOGE payments.

Dogecoin Foundation Pushes Utility Expansion

In an interview with FXStreet, Dogecoin Foundation director Timothy Stebbing argued that DOGE differs from most meme coins. He said the project continues to expand its real-world utility.

Stebbing expects Dogecoin to grow across payment systems, debit cards, merchant services, and digital banking over the coming years.

“Dogecoin has always aspired to be the people’s crypto,” Stebbing said. He added that the project aims to remain simple, accessible, and community-focused.

Investor Interest Remains Strong

Despite limited payment adoption, Dogecoin remains one of the most widely held cryptocurrencies.

A Security.org report cited in the article estimates that more than 70 million Americans own crypto assets. Among them, 25% hold Dogecoin. Additionally, 17% plan to buy more DOGE over the next year.

These figures help explain why Dogecoin remains among the world’s largest cryptocurrencies by market value.

The article also notes that Dogecoin’s popularity remains strongest in the U.S. However, Stebbing believes Asia could become a major long-term growth driver for crypto adoption.

Younger Users Could Shape Future Growth

The same report showed that only 19% of U.S. crypto investors are between 18 and 29 years old. Meanwhile, more than 60% are between 30 and 59.

Stebbing believes many crypto projects fail to connect with younger audiences. He argued that the industry must create products that appeal to future generations if crypto is to become mainstream.

Can Dogecoin Expand Beyond Meme Status?

Many crypto projects still struggle to achieve meaningful real-world scale. The Dogecoin Foundation says it wants to support innovation while also protecting the project’s identity and trademarks.

Although Stebbing remains optimistic about DOGE, he acknowledged that platforms supporting tokenized RWAs may have stronger long-term growth potential.

Dogecoin currently has no plans to support RWAs. However, analysts believe that adding more utility features could help the project evolve beyond its meme-driven image.

Snapshot of Dogecoin-Related Metrics