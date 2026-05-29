Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Dogecoin Eyes Utility Growth Beyond Meme Coin Status

Dogecoin Eyes Utility Growth Beyond Meme Coin Status

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Dogecoin (DOGE) has fallen below $0.1000 and now trades about 85% below its 2021 record high.
  • Meanwhile, DOGE-focused ETFs from 21Shares and Bitwise now manage roughly $14 million in assets.
  • In addition, a recent report found that 25% of U.S. crypto investors hold Dogecoin, while 17% plan to buy more.

Market Pressure on Meme Coins

Meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE) have faced heavy selling pressure since their sharp rallies in 2021. As a result, investors are now focusing more on projects with practical use cases and long-term utility.

Most meme coins still rely heavily on internet culture and social media hype. However, several projects are trying to expand beyond speculation by adding real-world functionality.

Even so, prices remain under pressure. Dogecoin fell below $0.1000 on Friday. That leaves the token about 85% below its all-time high of $0.7376 reached on May 8, 2021.

Dogecoin’s Position in the Crypto Market

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin each serve different roles in the crypto market. Bitcoin is widely viewed as a store of value. Ethereum supports smart contracts and tokenized assets. Meanwhile, Dogecoin remains the leading meme coin.

Bitcoin is mainly used for institutional holdings and large transactions. In contrast, Ethereum has become a major platform for tokenized Real World Assets (RWAs).

Dogecoin, however, still depends heavily on community support and speculative trading. Even so, the token has started gaining traction in traditional finance.

For example, Dogecoin-focused ETFs from 21Shares and Bitwise now hold about $14 million in assets under management. This signals growing institutional interest in DOGE.

Still, Dogecoin’s use in everyday payments remains limited. Merchant adoption is relatively small. In addition, some major companies, including Tesla, no longer accept DOGE payments.

Dogecoin Foundation Pushes Utility Expansion

In an interview with FXStreet, Dogecoin Foundation director Timothy Stebbing argued that DOGE differs from most meme coins. He said the project continues to expand its real-world utility.

Stebbing expects Dogecoin to grow across payment systems, debit cards, merchant services, and digital banking over the coming years.

“Dogecoin has always aspired to be the people’s crypto,” Stebbing said. He added that the project aims to remain simple, accessible, and community-focused.

Investor Interest Remains Strong

Despite limited payment adoption, Dogecoin remains one of the most widely held cryptocurrencies.

A Security.org report cited in the article estimates that more than 70 million Americans own crypto assets. Among them, 25% hold Dogecoin. Additionally, 17% plan to buy more DOGE over the next year.

These figures help explain why Dogecoin remains among the world’s largest cryptocurrencies by market value.

The article also notes that Dogecoin’s popularity remains strongest in the U.S. However, Stebbing believes Asia could become a major long-term growth driver for crypto adoption.

Younger Users Could Shape Future Growth

The same report showed that only 19% of U.S. crypto investors are between 18 and 29 years old. Meanwhile, more than 60% are between 30 and 59.

Stebbing believes many crypto projects fail to connect with younger audiences. He argued that the industry must create products that appeal to future generations if crypto is to become mainstream.

Can Dogecoin Expand Beyond Meme Status?

Many crypto projects still struggle to achieve meaningful real-world scale. The Dogecoin Foundation says it wants to support innovation while also protecting the project’s identity and trademarks.

Although Stebbing remains optimistic about DOGE, he acknowledged that platforms supporting tokenized RWAs may have stronger long-term growth potential.

Dogecoin currently has no plans to support RWAs. However, analysts believe that adding more utility features could help the project evolve beyond its meme-driven image.

Snapshot of Dogecoin-Related Metrics

MetricValue / Detail
Current DOGE priceBelow $0.1000
Distance from all-time high85% below peak
All-time high price$0.7376
All-time high dateMay 8, 2021
DOGE ETF issuers21Shares, Bitwise
Approximate ETF AUMAbout $14 million
Estimated U.S. crypto holdersMore than 70 million
Share holding DOGE25%
Planning to buy more DOGE17%
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Elbit Systems secures $300 million defense contractElbit Systems secures $300 million defense contract Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ: ESLT) said this week it had secured a contract worth nearly $300 million to supply defense solutions to an international customer.The contract will be performed over a 10-year period, Elbit Systems […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/JPY daily trading forecastForex Market: GBP/JPY daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw GBP/JPY within the range of 193.46-195.35. The pair closed at 194.83, surging 0.50% on a daily basis, or the most considerable daily gain since August 10th, when it appreciated 0.91%. The daily high has also been the […]
  • Forex Market: CAD/CHF daily forecastForex Market: CAD/CHF daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session CAD/CHF traded within the range of 0.8336-0.8374 and closed at 0.8343.At 7:00 GMT today CAD/CHF was gaining 0.2% for the day to trade at 0.8356. The pair touched a daily high at 0.8358 at 6:23 […]
  • AMD Stock Jumps 1.93% to $102.92, RX 9070 Series Achieves 45% Market Share in JapanAMD Stock Jumps 1.93% to $102.92, RX 9070 Series Achieves 45% Market Share in Japan Key momentsAMD shares saw a notable pre-market increase of 1.93%, reaching $102.92. A notable 45% of the Japanese GPU market is now held by AMD's RX 9070 series, according to official company statements. Reports indicate that TSMC has […]
  • Map Reveals the Most Valuable Brands Around the World in 2024Map Reveals the Most Valuable Brands Around the World in 2024 At TradingPedia, we're excited to present our latest report, which delves into the world of brand valuation and reveals the most valuable brands globally in 2024. Our comprehensive analysis explores the top brands by value in 45 countries, […]
  • Gold trading outlook: futures headed for a fourth weekly lossGold trading outlook: futures headed for a fourth weekly loss Gold fell for a seventh consecutive session on Friday as the US dollar remained near the highest since early June, while bearish sentiment was further reinforced by the increased likeliness of a US interest rate hike this year.Gold for […]