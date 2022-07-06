Xos Inc (XOS), a fleet services provider and manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles, said on Tuesday that it had delivered four of its 100% battery-electric vehicles to Loomis, a cash-handling company across North America.

“Building on a strong existing relationship, we are pleased to deliver additional vehicles to Loomis, a leading cash-in-transit company,” Jose Castañeda, Vice President of Business Development at Xos, said in a press release.

Delivery locations include Montebello (California), Hayward (California), Moonachie (New Jersey) and Charlotte (North Carolina).

“Xos vehicles continue to deliver value to our growing fleet by helping us cut back on fuel and maintenance costs while also helping us meet our sustainability goals,” Eric Rickard, Vice President of Procurement and Fleet of Loomis, said in a press release.

Loomis has been a customer of Xos since 2019.

The shares of Xos Inc closed higher for the second time in the past ten trading sessions on NASDAQ on Tuesday. It has also been the sharpest single-session gain since March 17th. The stock went up 11.11% ($0.200) to $2.000, after touching an intraday high at $2.030. The latter has been a price level not seen since June 29th ($2.040).

The shares of Xos Inc (XOS) have retreated 36.51% so far in 2022, following another 68.72% loss in 2021.