Litecoin Faces Pressure as Key Support Levels Near

Key Moments

Litecoin (LTC) is trading below $58 on Thursday, encountering rejection near its 50-day EMA.

Futures Open Interest on Binance has fallen to $74.69 million, signaling weakening investor participation.

A breach of $54.47 could open the way toward $50.54 and potentially the February 6 low at $45.07.

Derivatives Data Signals Eroding Confidence

Litecoin (LTC) is under pressure on Thursday, trading in negative territory and slipping below $58 as it fails to overcome a key technical level. The soft price action is accompanied by weakening derivatives metrics, reinforcing a bearish tone and pointing to the possibility of a deeper pullback.

At Binance, Litecoin’s futures Open Interest (OI) has declined to $74.69 million on Thursday and has been steadily decreasing since mid-January. This continued drop in OI reflects reduced trader engagement and aligns with a cautious, risk-off stance toward the asset.

CoinGlass data shows Litecoin’s long-to-short ratio at 0.76 on Thursday, hovering near its lowest reading in more than a month. With the ratio below 1, positioning is skewed toward short exposure, underscoring the prevailing bearish sentiment as more market participants position for further downside.

Metric Latest Reading Implication Futures Open Interest (Binance) $74.69 million Declining since mid-January, signaling waning participation Long-to-short ratio (CoinGlass) 0.76 Below 1, indicating a bearish positioning bias Spot price area Below $58 Trading under key moving average resistance

Technical Picture: Early Signs of Momentum Loss

From a technical perspective, Litecoin is trading below $58 on Thursday, with the near-term outlook described as mildly bearish. The price is being rejected near the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), currently around $57.50, which is acting as a dynamic resistance zone.

On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near the neutral 50 mark and pointing lower, signaling diminishing bullish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line remains above the signal line and just over the zero threshold, while the modestly positive histogram indicates that bullish pressure is still present but fading.

Key Levels to Watch: Resistance and Support Zones

On the upside, immediate resistance is anchored at the 50-day EMA around $57.80, with an additional horizontal barrier near $58.49. A decisive daily close above $58.49 would enhance the bullish case and could pave the way toward the next upside target at $60.28.

On the downside, the first line of defense is located near the 23.6% retracement level at $54.47. This zone protects a lower support area around $50.54. A violation of $54.47 on a daily closing basis would bring $50.54 into play and indicate growing downside momentum, increasing the risk of a move toward the February 6 low at $45.07.

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