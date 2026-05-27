Gold Holds Near $4,500 as Dollar Strength Caps Upside

Key Moments

XAU/USD trades on the defensive near the $4,500 area as safe-haven flows continue to favor the US Dollar.

Traders focus on upcoming US PCE Price Index and second estimate of US GDP for the next directional catalyst.

Gold Under Pressure as Dollar Benefits From Geopolitical Tensions

Gold (XAU/USD) is trading weakly heading into the European session on Wednesday, hovering just above the key $4,500 psychological region. The metal remains vulnerable as ongoing geopolitical tensions sustain demand for the safe-haven US Dollar (USD), eroding support for bullion.

Concerns about inflation are reinforcing expectations that central banks, including the US Federal Reserve (Fed), will maintain or even increase restrictive policy settings. This backdrop is reinforcing a negative bias toward gold, which offers no yield and typically struggles when interest-rate expectations turn more hawkish.

US-Iran Standoff Supports Dollar and Weighs on Bullion

US forces carried out self-defense operations on Monday in southern Iran, striking missile sites and vessels that were attempting to deploy mines. Iran’s Foreign Ministry criticized the action as a breach of a ceasefire that has been in place since early April. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that Iran possessed the “legitimate and definite right” to respond to any violations of the ceasefire by the US. In addition, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said that countries in the region would no longer serve as protective zones for American military installations.

This escalation keeps the geopolitical risk premium elevated and bolsters the USD’s standing as the world’s primary reserve currency, adding downward pressure on gold prices.

Hawkish Central Bank Outlook Limits Gold’s Upside

The confrontation between the US and Iran, combined with the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz and a US blockade of Iranian ports, is likely to continue underpinning Crude Oil prices and stoking inflation worries. In response, major central banks are seen leaning toward tighter policy.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised rates in May. The European Central Bank (ECB), the Bank of Japan (BoJ), and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) are all anticipated to increase interest rates by the end of this year. Market participants are also assigning roughly a 50% probability to another rate hike by December. This environment offers additional support to the USD and constrains any sustainable upside in non-yielding gold.

Data Calendar: Market Awaits US PCE and GDP

For Wednesday, there are no significant US macroeconomic releases scheduled that would typically move markets. As a result, the USD is likely to take its cue from remarks by influential Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) officials and any new headlines from the Middle East.

Many traders are expected to stay cautious and avoid large positions ahead of Thursday’s key releases: the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index and the preliminary (second estimate) reading of US Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Until then, the fundamental backdrop appears clearly tilted in favor of XAU/USD sellers, suggesting prudence before positioning for any notable intraday rebound in gold.

Technical Picture: XAU/USD Holds a Bearish Bias Below $4,580

From a technical standpoint, gold maintains a slightly bearish short-term profile after failing this week to overcome resistance near the $4,580 horizontal region. That level now aligns with the 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the 4-hour chart and has turned into a key pivot area. A decisive move back above $4,580 would be needed to soften the current bearish structure and pave the way for a more durable recovery.

Technical Indicator / Level Current Signal / Value Implication for XAU/USD Price vs. $4,580 pivot & 100-period EMA (4H) Trading below Maintains near-term bearish tone Relative Strength Index (RSI, 4H) Below neutral, near 41 Indicates ongoing downside pressure MACD (4H) In negative territory Confirms bearish momentum Monthly swing low support Around $4,450 Break lower would likely extend corrective phase

Momentum indicators reinforce the bearish bias: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the neutral threshold at around 41, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is in negative territory. These readings point to sustained downside pressure even in the absence of fresh momentum extremes. A clear move below the monthly low near $4,450 would likely accelerate the current corrective move lower.