NZD Slips as Safe-Haven Dollar Gains Before Key Data

Key Moments

NZD/USD trades near 0.5880, down 0.06% as the New Zealand Dollar softens against the US Dollar.

Renewed US-Iran tensions and ongoing uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz bolster demand for the US Dollar.

New Zealand posts a monthly trade surplus of NZD 698M in March, but the annual trade balance remains in a NZD 3.19B deficit.

NZD Under Pressure Against Firming US Dollar

NZD/USD is trading around 0.5880 on Monday, edging lower by 0.06% at the time of writing as the New Zealand Dollar weakens modestly versus the US Dollar. The pair remains on the back foot as broader market sentiment favors the greenback.

Geopolitical Tensions Support Safe-Haven Flows

The US Dollar is drawing support from renewed geopolitical strains in the Middle East. The United States and Iran are once again in conflict after Tehran accused Washington of breaching a ceasefire by maintaining a maritime blockade. Iranian officials also indicated that there are no plans for fresh negotiations with the US, reigniting risk aversion across global markets.

Market anxiety is further amplified by persistent uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. Iran briefly signaled a potential reopening of this key shipping corridor, only to reverse course and keep it closed following US and Israeli strikes earlier this year. These developments are reinforcing the Dollar’s appeal as a safe-haven asset.

DXY Edges Higher as Fed Officials Flag Inflation Risks

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, is trading slightly higher around 98.30, underscoring renewed demand for defensive assets. Several Federal Reserve officials have cautioned that an extended conflict in the Middle East could drive energy prices higher, elevate inflation risks, and potentially compel the Fed to maintain restrictive interest rates for a longer period.

New Zealand Trade Data Sends Mixed Signals

On the domestic side, New Zealand’s latest trade figures present a mixed picture. The country recorded a monthly trade surplus of NZD 698M in March, reversing a deficit of NZD 365M in February. Exports climbed 7.3% year-on-year to a record NZD 7.94B, while imports rose 9.6% to NZD 7.25B.

Despite the stronger monthly performance, the broader trend remains weaker, with the annual trade balance still showing a deficit of NZD 3.19B.

China Policy Steady as New Zealand’s Key Partner Stays Cautious

Developments in China, New Zealand’s largest trading partner, also remain in focus for NZD traders. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) kept its one-year Loan Prime Rate unchanged at 3% and left the five-year rate at 3.5%. The decision signals a cautious approach as Chinese authorities continue to observe the economic outlook.

Data Ahead: NZ CPI and US Retail Sales in Focus

Looking forward, market participants are preparing for New Zealand’s first-quarter Consumer Price Index (CPI) release scheduled for Tuesday. The data will be scrutinized for clues on domestic inflation dynamics and potential implications for monetary policy expectations.

In the United States, March Retail Sales figures are also due and are expected to draw significant attention from investors assessing the resilience of consumer demand and what it may mean for the Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory.

US Dollar Performance Against Major Currencies

The following table shows the percentage change of the US Dollar against major currencies today. According to the data, the US Dollar was strongest versus the Japanese Yen.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.07% -0.05% 0.17% -0.05% 0.17% 0.08% -0.07% EUR 0.07% 0.02% 0.19% -0.01% 0.23% 0.15% -0.02% GBP 0.05% -0.02% 0.17% -0.01% 0.21% 0.13% -0.05% JPY -0.17% -0.19% -0.17% -0.19% 0.02% -0.10% -0.23% CAD 0.05% 0.01% 0.01% 0.19% 0.21% 0.10% -0.04% AUD -0.17% -0.23% -0.21% -0.02% -0.21% -0.09% -0.25% NZD -0.08% -0.15% -0.13% 0.10% -0.10% 0.09% -0.16% CHF 0.07% 0.02% 0.05% 0.23% 0.04% 0.25% 0.16%

The heat map illustrates percentage moves between major currencies. The base currency is taken from the left-hand column and the quote currency from the top row. For instance, selecting the US Dollar as the base in the left column and moving across to the Japanese Yen shows the percentage change for USD/JPY in the corresponding cell.