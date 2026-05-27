Crypto Majors Under Pressure as Signals Turn Bearish

Key Moments

Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $75,705, holding a corrective bias below key short- and medium-term EMAs, with momentum gauges signaling persistent downside pressure.

Ethereum (ETH) at $2,071 sits under its 50-, 100-, and 200-day EMAs and below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at $2,138, keeping the broader corrective structure intact.

XRP at $1.328 remains capped beneath a downward channel boundary and a tight EMA cluster, while bears retain control with the RSI and MACD in bearish territory.

Macro Backdrop Keeps Crypto Sentiment Fragile

The top three cryptocurrencies by market focus – Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) – remain under pressure midweek as the broader digital asset market struggles to recover bullish momentum amid uncertainty over the US-Iran peace deal. BTC extends its corrective move toward a key support region, with ETH and XRP echoing the downside tone. The waning risk appetite across these leading tokens highlights that downside risks could persist.

Bitcoin: Recovery Capped Below EMA and Fibonacci Barriers

Bitcoin price trades at $75,705 and maintains a corrective bearish stance while remaining below the short- and medium-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). Immediate dynamic resistance is located at the 50-day EMA at $76,715 and the 100-day EMA at $76,841, limiting rebound attempts. Price also stays well under the 200-day EMA at $81,388, underscoring the lack of sustained upside traction.

Momentum readings reinforce this weaker setup. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned in the low 42s, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is firmly in negative territory, signaling that selling pressure is still present despite recent stabilization in price action.

On the upside, the first barrier is the 50-day EMA at $76,715, followed by the 100-day EMA at $76,841. A decisive break above this zone would expose the 50% retracement of the broader upswing at $78,962. Higher up, the 200-day EMA at $81,388 converges with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $83,437 and a horizontal resistance area near $84,410, forming a dense resistance cluster.

On the downside, immediate support sits at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $74,487. Below that, additional levels of interest are the former trendline break region around $71,519 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at $68,950. A break beneath these supports would significantly deepen the current corrective phase.

Bitcoin (BTC) – Key Technical Levels Current price $75,705 50-day EMA $76,715 100-day EMA $76,841 200-day EMA $81,388 38.2% Fibonacci support $74,487 23.6% Fibonacci support $68,950 50% Fibonacci resistance $78,962 61.8% Fibonacci resistance $83,437 Horizontal resistance $84,410

Ethereum: Weak Bounce as Price Holds Below Major Averages

Ethereum price trades at $2,071 with a clear bearish bias as it trades below the 50-, 100-, and 200-day EMAs, which are tightly grouped between roughly $2,210 and $2,521. ETH has fallen back under the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the broader upswing at $2,138, leaving the most recent rebound shallow within a wider corrective trend.

The RSI stands at 35, hovering just above oversold territory, while the MACD remains in negative territory with a muted reading. Together, these indicators point to lingering downside pressure rather than a confirmed bullish reversal.

On the topside, immediate resistance now comes in at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at $2,138, followed by the 50-day EMA at $2,210 and the 100-day EMA at $2,289. Beyond these, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $2,380 and the 200-day EMA at $2,521 are expected to limit stronger recovery attempts. Additional Fibonacci hurdles appear at $2,575 and $2,770, ahead of the $3,048 and $3,402 levels associated with the prior cycle high.

On the downside, initial support is located near $2,000, ahead of the broader swing low region anchored around the Fibonacci reference at $1,747. This lower zone is where buyers are expected to show greater interest if the downturn extends.

Ethereum (ETH) – Key Technical Levels Current price $2,071 23.6% Fibonacci resistance $2,138 50-day EMA $2,210 100-day EMA $2,289 38.2% Fibonacci resistance $2,380 200-day EMA $2,521 Additional Fibonacci levels $2,575, $2,770 Higher resistance levels $3,048, $3,402 Initial support Near $2,000 Lower support region Around $1,747

XRP: Channel and EMA Cluster Reinforce Bearish Bias

XRP price trades at $1.328 and retains a bearish near-term stance while it stays below the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs, which are grouped between roughly $1.400 and $1.670. XRP also trades under the upper boundary of a downward parallel channel at $1.383, maintaining a capped tone.

The RSI is around 38, remaining in bearish territory without yet flashing oversold conditions, and the MACD indicator is negative with the line below zero. This configuration points to ongoing downside pressure.

On the upside, the first notable resistance is the channel boundary around $1.383, followed by the 50-day EMA at $1.396. Above that, the 100-day EMA near $1.465 and the 200-day EMA around $1.665 stand as additional hurdles, ahead of a more distant horizontal cap at $1.900.

On the downside, initial support is located at the horizontal level of $1.300. A sustained break below this floor would pave the way for an extension of the current downtrend, while efforts to recover are likely to face headwinds as long as price trades under the nearby EMA cluster and channel resistance.

XRP – Key Technical Levels Current price $1.328 Channel boundary resistance $1.383 50-day EMA $1.396 100-day EMA $1.465 200-day EMA $1.665 Horizontal resistance $1.900 Initial support $1.300

Conclusion: Bears Still Dominate Across Major Crypto Assets

Overall, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP remain under clear technical pressure as broader market sentiment stays fragile. With all three assets trading below key moving averages and momentum indicators still negative, the near-term structure continues to favor sellers.

While brief stabilization attempts are visible, upside progress remains limited by dense resistance clusters formed by EMAs and Fibonacci levels. Unless bulls reclaim these key thresholds decisively, the corrective tone across crypto majors is likely to persist.