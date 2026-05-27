Euro-Yen Nears Resistance as Bulls Eye 185.50

Key Moments

EUR/JPY traded around 185.30 during Asian hours, advancing for a fourth straight session.

The pair hovered near the upper boundary of a descending channel around 185.40, signaling a possible bullish breakout.

Immediate support clustered near 185.00, where the nine-day EMA at 184.99 and the 50-day EMA at 184.89 converged.

EUR/JPY Holds Bid Near Channel Top

EUR/JPY extended its advance for the fourth consecutive session, changing hands around 185.30 during Asian trading on Wednesday. The cross maintained a constructive tone as it traded above both the nine-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which were grouped just below the 185.00 handle. This configuration indicated that pullbacks continued to find technical support in the near term.

Momentum conditions on the daily chart remained moderately favorable, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovering near 53. This reading reflected a mild bullish bias without signaling overbought conditions, implying that additional upside potential persisted as long as prices stayed above the immediate moving average base.

Channel Resistance and Upside Objectives

From a technical perspective, the cross traded near the upper edge of a descending channel formation around 185.40. Price action at this boundary pointed to the possibility of a bullish reversal, contingent on a clear and sustained break above the pattern.

A decisive move through the channel ceiling would likely confirm a stronger bullish bias and open the door for EUR/JPY to probe higher levels. In such a scenario, the pair would be positioned to revisit the area surrounding the all-time high at 187.95, which was registered on April 17.

Key Support Levels and Downside Risk

On the downside, immediate support was identified at the psychological 185.00 mark, closely aligned with the nine-day EMA at 184.99. Just below, the 50-day EMA at 184.89 added another layer to this confluence zone. A break beneath this clustered support would likely revive a more bearish tone and subject the cross to increased downside pressure.

If that support area were to give way, EUR/JPY could then move toward the region around the three-month low at 181.87, recorded on March 16. Further weakness might expose the five-month low at 180.81, which was reached on February 12.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Euro Performance Against Major Currencies

The following table summarizes the intraday percentage changes of the Euro (EUR) against major currencies. According to this snapshot, the Euro showed its strongest relative performance versus the Australian Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.07% -0.06% -0.06% -0.01% 0.12% -0.62% -0.07% EUR 0.07% 0.00% 0.02% 0.05% 0.16% -0.55% -0.01% GBP 0.06% -0.01% 0.00% 0.05% 0.16% -0.55% 0.00% JPY 0.06% -0.02% 0.00% 0.06% 0.16% -0.54% 0.01% CAD 0.00% -0.05% -0.05% -0.06% 0.11% -0.58% -0.05% AUD -0.12% -0.16% -0.16% -0.16% -0.11% -0.69% -0.13% NZD 0.62% 0.55% 0.55% 0.54% 0.58% 0.69% 0.55% CHF 0.07% 0.00% -0.00% -0.01% 0.05% 0.13% -0.55%

This heat map is structured so that the base currency is taken from the left-hand column and the quote currency from the top row. For instance, selecting the Euro in the left column and moving across to the US Dollar cell provides the percentage move for EUR (base)/USD (quote).