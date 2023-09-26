Standard Lithium announces new CFO appointment

Standard Lithium Ltd, a near-commercial lithium company, said on Monday that it had appointed Salah Gamoudi as its next Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1st.

As CFO, Gamoudi will navigate the firm’s financial strategy and lead its investor relations and market-facing activities, while focusing on the expansion of shareholder outreach, communication and value creation.

Most recently, Salah Gamoudi was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of SandRidge Energy Inc – from April 2020 to September 2023.

Before that, Gamoudi served as Chief Accounting Officer of Jones Energy Inc – from October 2018 to April 2020.

Previously, he was Chief Accounting Officer of Remora Petroleum LP – from May 2017 to October 2018.

And, before that engagement, Gamoudi served as Controller of Glacier Oil & Gas Corp.

“As we place greater emphasis on commercial construction, resource expansion, and strategic partnerships, Salah’s addition is timely. Kara Norman’s leadership as CFO, especially during our early growth and the NYSE American listing, has been foundational. With Salah joining as CFO and Kara transitioning to the Chief Accounting Officer role, we’re strategically positioning our leadership for the Company’s next chapter,” Robert Mintak, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Standard Lithium, said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Kara Norman, in her transition to the role of Chief Accounting Officer, is expected to streamline Standard Lithium’s accounting operations.