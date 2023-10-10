Mercedes-Benz posts 4% drop in total sales in Q3

Sales of Mercedes-Benz vehicles registered a 4% drop in the third quarter due to model changes and lack of parts, the auto maker said on Tuesday.

Mercedes-Benz delivered a total of 510,600 vehicles between July and September, according to wholesale sales figures.

Vehicle sales in Europe increased 12% in the latest quarter. On the other hand, sales in China went down 12%, while those in the United States decreased 15%.

Yet, year-to-date total sales were 2% higher compared to the same period of last year.

The shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGn) were last gaining 1.73% (EUR 1.095) to trade at EUR 64.545 on Xetra on Tuesday, as they snapped a three-day streak of losses.

The auto maker’s total market cap now stands at EUR 68.973 billion.

The shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG went down 9.16% in 2022, compared with a 12.35% loss for the benchmark index, DAX (GDAXI).

The premium car maker’s shares have risen 5.12% so far this year.