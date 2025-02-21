Accenture makes investment in Voltron Data

Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) said on Thursday that it had invested in Voltron Data – a firm, which is building software to unlock the next generation of accelerated computing that underpins modern AI applications.

No financial details, however, were disclosed.

Established in 2021 and based in Mountain View, California, Voltron Data’s core solution, Theseus, is a SQL query engine, which enables companies to process petabyte-scale data faster and at a lower cost compared to traditional CPU-based systems.

Theseus is meant to help businesses take advantage of GPUs and full system hardware accelerators, on-premise or in the cloud. This allows for data preprocessing for AI/ML workloads on GPUs which unifies data analytics and AI pipelines on the same infrastructure.

“Companies across all industries are increasingly using massive datasets to solve complex problems that are beyond the capabilities of traditional infrastructure. Combining Accenture’s expertise in accelerated and high-performance computing with Voltron Data’s large-scale data processing platform, companies can better realize the full potential of their data assets and unlock new kinds of business value,” David Wood, Accenture’s Technology Consulting lead, said in a press release.

“This investment and collaboration gives Voltron Data greater reach to empower customers looking to capture the massive opportunities of the artificial intelligence boom,” Craig Dunham, CEO of Voltron Data, commented.

“Working with Accenture means following their historic record of creating value from innovation, expanding our channel partnerships to increase awareness and helping more customers harness the power of their data.”

Stock Performance

The shares of Accenture PLC (ACN) closed 1.38% ($5.38) lower at $384.84 in New York on Thursday.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $240.71 billion.

The shares of Accenture PLC (ACN) went up 0.25% in 2024, compared with a 23.30% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 9.39% so far this year.