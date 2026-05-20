Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Spot Gold plumbs 7-week low on strong USD, high bond yields

Spot Gold plumbs 7-week low on strong USD, high bond yields

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated:

Spot Gold hovered above a fresh 7-week low on Wednesday, weighed down by a firmer US Dollar and high Treasury yields.

The US Dollar Index held close to a 6-week high. A firmer dollar makes dollar-priced Gold less appealing to international investors holding other currencies.

The yield on benchmark ​10-year US Treasuries remained at a more than one-year high. Higher bond yields tend to increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold, which pays no interest.

“Gold is running out of puff somewhat against this backdrop ​of rising yields, and a dollar which has a spring in its step courtesy ​of the hawkish shift in the rates outlook,” Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Market participants remain wary about the prospects for a US-Iran peace agreement. This caution, combined with ongoing inflation concerns and expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve, is helping the US Dollar maintain its recent strength.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that America might need to strike Iran again in case a deal is not reached and that he had been an hour away from ordering an attack before postponing it following a request from three Gulf leaders.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance said the US and Iran had made a lot of progress in their talks and neither side wanted to see a resumption of the military campaign.

Despite these remarks, markets remain doubtful that a durable diplomatic solution to the Iran conflict draws near.

Attention is now turning to the upcoming release of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes, which could provide further clarity on the Fed interest rate outlook.

According to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, traders are now pricing in over a 55% chance that the US central bank will raise borrowing costs by at least 25 basis points by year-end.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Spot Gold surges to new record level on safe-haven demandSpot Gold surges to new record level on safe-haven demand Spot Gold rose to a fresh all-time high of $3,945.05/oz. on Monday, supported by expectations of more Federal Reserve rate cuts, concerns over the impact of the US government shutdown and a drop in the Japanese Yen, which heightened the […]
  • GBP/CHF settles above 1-month low, posts weekly lossGBP/CHF settles above 1-month low, posts weekly loss The GBP/CHF currency pair settled above Friday’s low of 1.0929, or its weakest level since May 8th, as the Swiss Franc drew support from its role of a traditional safe-haven currency due to escalating Middle East tensions.Israel said it […]
  • Energy and Dollar Charts Point to Deepening Risk-Off SentimentEnergy and Dollar Charts Point to Deepening Risk-Off Sentiment Key Moments Brent crude (BCO) slipped below $60 and WTI (CL) moved toward the mid-$50s as oversupply and weak demand drove prices to their lowest levels since early 2021. Natural gas (NG) held above its 200-day SMA after a […]
  • WTI futures set for biggest weekly decline this year on US supplies, domestic outputWTI futures set for biggest weekly decline this year on US supplies, domestic output West Texas Intermediate crude fell for a fourth day in five on Friday and is headed to its poorest weekly performance since January after an eight consecutive jump in US crude inventories, while domestic output surged to the highest in more […]
  • Netflix–Warner Bros Deal Draws Senate ScrutinyNetflix–Warner Bros Deal Draws Senate Scrutiny Key Moments Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos is scheduled to testify before a U.S. Senate panel on Tuesday about the proposed $82.7 billion takeover of Warner Bros Discovery. The U.S. Department of Justice is reviewing Netflix’s bid […]
  • Forex Market: CAD/MXN daily trading forecastForex Market: CAD/MXN daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw CAD/MXN within the range of 11.9779-12.0820. The pair closed at 12.0805, gaining 0.59% on a daily basis.At 8:27 GMT today CAD/MXN was down 0.09% for the day to trade at 12.0663. The pair touched a daily low at 12.0488 […]