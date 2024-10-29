Magnolia Oil & Gas announces $0.13 dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) said on Monday that its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on December 2nd to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 8th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) closed 1.65% ($0.43) lower at $25.57 in New York on Monday, as they snapped a two-day streak of gains.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $5.091 billion.

The shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) went down 9.21% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 20.10% so far this year.