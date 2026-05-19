Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » KKR Moves to Fully Exit Kokusai Electric Position

KKR Moves to Fully Exit Kokusai Electric Position

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • KKR HKE Investment intends to sell its entire 10.57% holding in Kokusai Electric
  • The transfer of the stake is expected to occur on Thursday
  • Completion of the sale will represent KKR HKE Investment’s full exit from Kokusai Electric

Transaction Overview

KKR HKE Investment plans to dispose of its full 10.57% stake in Kokusai Electric, a producer of chip manufacturing tools.

The change in ownership is anticipated to be executed on Thursday, with KKR HKE Investment conducting the sale through securities firms.

Stake Sale Details

SellerCompanyStake SizeExecution MethodExpected Timing
KKR HKE InvestmentKokusai Electric10.57%Sale via securities firmsThursday

Company Focus and Exit Implications

Kokusai Electric is focused on semiconductor manufacturing equipment, providing tools used in chip production.

This divestment will constitute KKR HKE Investment’s complete withdrawal from its investment in Kokusai Electric.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News