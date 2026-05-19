KKR Moves to Fully Exit Kokusai Electric Position

Key Moments

KKR HKE Investment intends to sell its entire 10.57% holding in Kokusai Electric

The transfer of the stake is expected to occur on Thursday

Completion of the sale will represent KKR HKE Investment’s full exit from Kokusai Electric

Transaction Overview

KKR HKE Investment plans to dispose of its full 10.57% stake in Kokusai Electric, a producer of chip manufacturing tools.

The change in ownership is anticipated to be executed on Thursday, with KKR HKE Investment conducting the sale through securities firms.

Stake Sale Details

Seller Company Stake Size Execution Method Expected Timing KKR HKE Investment Kokusai Electric 10.57% Sale via securities firms Thursday

Company Focus and Exit Implications

Kokusai Electric is focused on semiconductor manufacturing equipment, providing tools used in chip production.

This divestment will constitute KKR HKE Investment’s complete withdrawal from its investment in Kokusai Electric.