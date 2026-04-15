Adobe Unveils Firefly AI to Streamline Creative Workflows

Key Moments

Adobe introduced its Firefly AI assistant to automate tasks across its creative software suite, including Photoshop, Illustrator and Premiere Pro.

The assistant will also be accessible to users of Anthropic’s Claude model via a connector to Adobe, with financial terms undisclosed.

Adobe expects the assistant to drive higher usage of its AI credits, though pricing for the new tool has not been revealed.

AI Assistant Targets Creative Production Across Adobe Suite

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15 (Reuters) – Adobe said on Wednesday it was rolling out a new artificial intelligence assistant aimed at helping users execute tasks across its applications for editing photos, videos and other digital media.

The tool, called the Firefly AI assistant, is built to respond to instructions from creative professionals about the desired outcome for a piece of content and then independently operate Adobe’s software to deliver that result.

According to Adobe, the assistant can call on products such as Photoshop, Illustrator and Premiere Pro to perform the underlying work needed to achieve the requested changes or assets.

Integration With Anthropic’s Claude

Adobe said the new functionality will also be offered to users of Anthropic’s Claude AI model through a connector to Adobe’s platform. The company did not provide any details on the financial terms of its arrangement with Anthropic.

Balancing Precision Editing and Automation

“There are parts of projects, or individual sections of an image, where you really care about getting into the individual pixels, and we want to continue to support customers in doing that, but there are places where you would be happy to just hand this stuff off to an agent or an assistant,” said Ely Greenfield, chief technology officer at Adobe’s creativity and productivity business unit.

Strategic Push in Proprietary AI

Adobe described the Firefly AI assistant as the latest step in a broader push, underway since 2023, to build proprietary AI technologies that it says come with financial guarantees for use in corporate environments. The company is positioning these offerings as a way to stand apart from lower-cost competitors at a time when AI is making it easier to generate images and video.

Adobe noted that its longtime chief executive said last month he will leave the role once a successor is chosen, as investors remain uncertain about the timing of returns from the company’s AI investments.

Monetization Through AI Credits

Adobe has not yet revealed what customers will pay to access the new AI assistant. However, the company said it expects the tool to spur higher usage of its AI credits, which it currently uses as the primary mechanism for charging for its AI-based products.