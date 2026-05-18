Crypto Markets Slip as ETF Outflows Weigh on BTC, ETH, XRP

Key Moments

Bitcoin trades below $77,000 after a 7% retreat from its May peak of $82,850, with price hovering near key EMA support.

US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $1 billion in outflows last week, while Ethereum spot ETFs recorded $255 million in redemptions.

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index drops to 28 in the fear zone, aligning with sustained selling and weaker sentiment across major altcoins.

Risk-Off Mood Grips Crypto as Sentiment and Flows Deteriorate

Major cryptocurrencies are under pressure on Monday, with Bitcoin (BTC) slipping below $77,000 and giving back its early May advance. The move marks a 7% decline from Bitcoin’s May high at $82,850 and reflects a broader tilt toward risk aversion across digital asset markets.

Altcoins are moving in step with Bitcoin’s pullback. Ethereum (ETH) is retesting a key demand area around $2,100, while XRP is consolidating near the $1.38 zone, staying below the pivotal $1.40 level as downside pressure persists.

Sentiment Metrics and ETF Flows Turn More Negative

Risk appetite in the crypto space has cooled notably. The shift is visible in the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, which falls sharply to 28 in the fear band on Monday, compared with an average reading of 48 in neutral territory last week. This deterioration in sentiment points to a potential transition from a neutral structure to a more pronounced bearish environment if the trend continues.

Institutional participation has also weakened, as evidenced by rising redemptions from spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs logged $1 billion in net outflows last week, the largest weekly withdrawal since late January.

Despite the latest redemptions, cumulative inflows into Bitcoin spot ETFs remain positive at $58.34 billion, with net assets averaging $104.29 billion, according to SoSoValue data. The article notes that if market tone continues to sour and redemptions persist, Bitcoin’s move back above $100,000 could remain elusive.

Ethereum products are facing similar headwinds. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw $255 million in outflows last week, reversing around $70 million of inflows from the prior week. Cumulative inflows now sit at $11.83 billion, with average net assets under management at $12.93 billion.

XRP spot ETFs present a contrast, having attracted fresh capital. Inflows climbed to roughly $61 million last week, up from $34 million the week before. Cumulative inflows edged higher to $1.39 billion on Friday, from $1.32 billion a week earlier. Total assets under management rose to $1.18 billion, compared with $1.12 billion over the same interval.

ETF Flows and Assets Snapshot

Asset Last Week Flows Previous Week Flows Cumulative Inflows Average / Total AUM Bitcoin spot ETFs $1 billion outflows – $58.34 billion $104.29 billion (average net assets) Ethereum spot ETFs $255 million outflows ~$70 million inflows $11.83 billion $12.93 billion (average net assets) XRP spot ETFs ~$61 million inflows $34 million inflows $1.39 billion $1.18 billion (total AUM)

Bitcoin Technical Picture: Bias Weakens Below 200-Day EMA

Bitcoin is trading around $77,000, sitting under the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $81,804 and beneath a broader descending trendline. Together, these levels maintain a bearish short-term bias, even as price holds toward the upper band of its recent range.

The pair remains above the 50-day and 100-day EMAs, clustered near $76,736 and $76,868, respectively. However, the daily Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram is negative, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) around 45 signals fading bullish momentum while the corrective phase from the highs stays in place.

On the upside, the first significant barrier is the 200-day EMA at $81,804, reinforced by the descending resistance line overhead. On the downside, nearby support is aligned with the 100-day EMA at $76,868, followed by the 50-day EMA close to $76,736. A sustained move below this EMA cluster would likely trigger a deeper retracement, whereas a recovery toward the 200-day EMA is needed to ease current selling pressure.

Ethereum: Trading Below Key EMAs as Momentum Softens

Ethereum is quoted near $2,119 and maintains a bearish short-term configuration, with price positioned under the 50-, 100- and 200-day EMAs. The pair has also dropped back below an upward support trendline, which now acts as resistance around $2,133 and signals overhead supply restraining any recovery attempts.

Momentum indicators remain fragile. The daily RSI hovers near 34, pointing to persistent downside bias while approaching oversold territory, and the MACD histogram is deeply negative, highlighting dominant bearish momentum.

On the upside, the first resistance area is the former rising trendline near $2,133. Failure to reclaim this level would likely keep rebounds shallow. Above that, the 50-day EMA around $2,258 is the next obstacle, followed by the 100-day EMA at $2,326 and the 200-day EMA near $2,564, which defines the broader bearish technical structure.

On the downside, initial support is seen at $2,100, with the next level at $2,000, where potential buy-the-dip interest could attempt to stage a trend reversal.

XRP: Below $1.40 Pivot With EMAs Capping the Market

XRP is trading around $1.38, preserving a bearish near-term setup after falling back under a rising trendline, which now provides initial resistance at approximately $1.39. All three major EMAs are positioned above spot price – the 50-day at $1.42, the 100-day at $1.49, and the 200-day at $1.70 – underscoring a market still constrained by a wider downtrend.

Momentum also leans to the downside. On the daily chart, the RSI sits in the mid-40s, and the MACD histogram is below zero, indicating that sellers continue to dominate despite occasional rebounds.

On the topside, immediate resistance is located at the reclaimed ascending trendline near $1.39. Inability to regain traction above this area would leave the short-term bias under pressure. A decisive break above this pivot would bring the three EMAs into focus as subsequent resistance zones.

On the downside, short-term support appears at $1.35, followed by $1.30 if the sell-off intensifies.