Global Medical Response Eyes $5B Valuation in NYSE IPO

Key Moments

GMR Solutions is seeking a valuation of up to $5 billion through a U.S. IPO on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GMRS”.

The company plans to raise up to $797.9 million by offering 31.9 million shares in a price range of $22 to $25 per share.

Funds tied to KKR, Ares and HPS are expected to purchase $350 million of private placement warrants alongside the IPO.

IPO Terms and Valuation

GMR Solutions, the emergency medical services company that operates as Global Medical Response, said on Monday it is aiming for a valuation of up to $5 billion in its U.S. initial public offering as new issuance activity continues into May.

The Lewisville, Texas-based operator intends to raise as much as $797.9 million by selling 31.9 million shares. The proposed price range has been set between $22 and $25 per share.

IPO Detail Value Target valuation $5 billion (up to) Shares offered 31.9 million Price range per share $22 – $25 Maximum proceeds targeted $797.9 million Planned exchange New York Stock Exchange Ticker symbol “GMRS”

Broader IPO Market Backdrop

According to the company, its plans come as the U.S. IPO market has picked up after a short pause in March. The rebound in April was described as one of the strongest months for new offerings in recent years, with several large issuers pricing deals of more than $1 billion. The article cites Renaissance Capital, which focuses on IPO research and ETFs, as the source for that characterization.

AI-chip company Cerebras started its roadshow for a New York listing on the same Monday, an event that is being viewed as a potential tailwind for the broader IPO pipeline.

“If it (Cerebras) performs well, it’ll even help the listing environment for non-AI companies,” said Matt Kennedy, senior strategist at Renaissance Capital.

“Every strong performer and each week of market stability brings us closer to the IPO wave we’ve been anticipating.”

KKR’s Role and GMR’s Evolution

GMR Solutions has a long-standing private equity backer in KKR. The investment firm acquired air ambulance provider Air Medical in 2015 from Bain Capital in a transaction valued at roughly $2 billion.

In 2018, KKR merged Air Medical with American Medical Response, which it had bought from Envision Healthcare for $2.4 billion, to create Global Medical Response. The combined platform has since expanded into a major provider of critical emergency medical services, with operations across about 1,400 U.S. counties.

The company completed a $5.4 billion refinancing in 2025, highlighting the scale of its capital structure.

Capital Structure and Investor Support

As part of the transaction structure surrounding the IPO, funds associated with KKR, Ares and HPS are anticipated to acquire $350 million of private placement warrants.

Capital and Ownership Highlights Figure 2015 Air Medical acquisition by KKR ~$2 billion 2018 American Medical Response acquisition $2.4 billion GMR refinancing completed $5.4 billion in 2025 Expected private placement warrants purchase $350 million

Underwriting Syndicate

J.P. Morgan, KKR and BofA Securities are listed among the underwriters on the GMR Solutions IPO. Following the offering, the company plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange using the ticker “GMRS”.